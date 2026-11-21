Max Verstappen starts the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position after Andrea Kimi Antonelli's grid penalty. The race highlights a growing feud with George Russell.

Max Verstappen is set to start the Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position, displacing Andrea Kimi Antonelli following a grid penalty. The new world champion was forced to drop five places due to an engine change, which cleared the path for the Dutchman to claim the top spot on the grid. George Russell will start from second on the front row, setting up a high-stakes battle for the drivers who have defined the season's most intense personal feud.

Grid Shifts And Pole Position Mechanics

The arrangement of the front row was determined by qualifying results intersected with technical regulations. Andrea Kimi Antonelli recorded the fastest lap during the qualifying session, securing what would have been the first-place starting position. However, the regulations regarding power unit components necessitated a five-place drop, moving him to sixth on the grid.

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With the top qualifying spot vacated, Max Verstappen moved up from his qualifying position to take the pole position. This shift ensures that the two drivers with the strongest form in recent races will lead the field. George Russell, having qualified second, remains alongside Verstappen on the front row. This configuration places the bitter rivals side-by-side as they approach the start of the race on the neon-lit Strip.

Verstappen And Russell Clash During Practice

The tension between Max Verstappen and George Russell exploded during the final practice session, specifically in a maneuver that occurred late in the on-track activity. The two drivers were powering down Las Vegas Boulevard when Verstappen cruised up behind Russell. After pulling ahead, the Red Bull driver positioned his car directly in front of the Mercedes, weaving gently to assert dominance over the track line.

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Both drivers braked for the corner, but Verstappen made a decisive move to the left. This action was a historically typical maneuver designed to force Russell onto a narrow racing line. The Dutchman expected Russell to abandon his lap and fall back into the slipstream. Instead, George Russell refused to yield, claiming the apex and making contact that shoved Verstappen off the designated track area.

Stewards Review And Driver Reactions

Following the incident on the track, both drivers were summoned by the FIA Stewards for a formal review. The stewards determined that Max Verstappen was at fault for behavior that fell below the standard of driving expected in Formula 1. Despite this finding, the penalty was limited to a formal warning rather than a grid drop. The stewards noted that drivers often discuss informal gentlemen's agreements about not interrupting each other's preparation laps, but they left these rules ambiguous in their final ruling.

George Russell expressed clear frustration with the outcome and the incident itself. He told Italy's Sky Sport that while there is no rule against overtaking someone starting a lap, doing so intentionally is detrimental to the other driver's performance. Russell stated that he would not accept being screwed over and walked away feeling disrespected. Max Verstappen, when asked about the confusion, simply replied that nothing happened, denying any malicious intent behind the maneuver.

Historical Context And Championship Stakes

This confrontation is not an isolated event but part of a long-simmering rivalry between the two drivers. Their differences in character and business approach were highlighted during the 2021 championship battle, which has left lasting impressions on both competitors. The incident in Las Vegas mirrors a similar event at the Qatar Grand Prix two years ago, where Russell described Verstappen's behavior as anger and borderline violence. At that time, Russell called for someone to stand up to a bully, a sentiment that resonates with his current stance.

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The championship standings have already been decided, with the world champion positioned sixth and out of contention for the title. Consequently, the race in Las Vegas is driven purely by pride and personal reputation. George Russell is determined to salvage face after a bruising championship defeat, while Max Verstappen sits 17 points ahead of him in second place on the title table. The lack of a severe penalty for Verstappen raises questions about consistency, especially given a similar incident in Mexico where Liam Lawson held his line and Verstappen was penalized.