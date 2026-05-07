Veteran Arts Leader John Kotzas Appointed to Head Gold Coast Culture

Former QPAC chief executive John Kotzas will lead arts and culture at Experience Gold Coast, overseeing the HOTA precinct in the lead-up to Brisbane 2032.

The artistic landscape of Queensland is poised for a significant leadership transition as John Kotzas , AM, prepares to step into a pivotal role within the Gold Coast region.

After a distinguished and lengthy tenure as the chief executive of the Queensland Performing Arts Centre, known widely as QPAC, Kotzas has been appointed as the head of arts and culture at Experience Gold Coast. This strategic move sees one of the state's most respected cultural administrators transitioning his expertise to a council-owned entity, where he will be responsible for steering the artistic direction of one of Australia's most dynamic coastal cities.

His official commencement in the leadership of the cultural precinct, Home of the Arts or HOTA, is slated for May 2027, at which point he will succeed the outgoing head, Yarmila Alfonzetti. The Home of the Arts precinct represents a cornerstone of the Gold Coast's identity, having undergone a transformative rebranding process in 2018.

This evolution marked the shift from the former Arts Centre Gold Coast to the current HOTA brand, which sought to create a more inclusive and expansive cultural hub. A key milestone in this journey was the launch of the Outdoor Stage situated beside Evandale Lake, providing a versatile space for a wide array of performances.

Furthermore, the precinct boasts the impressive HOTA Gallery, a 60.5 million dollar architectural marvel that opened its doors in 2021. This facility holds the distinction of being the largest art gallery in the country outside of a major capital city, serving as a beacon for contemporary art and regional creativity. From hosting the prestigious AACTA Awards each February to managing a diverse calendar of theatre, film, comedy, and music festivals, HOTA has established itself as a world-class destination.

For John Kotzas, this new chapter arrives at a critical juncture for the region. With the eyes of the world turning toward Australia for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the momentum for arts and culture in South East Queensland is reaching a fever pitch. Kotzas has expressed a deep enthusiasm for joining Experience Gold Coast during this period of growth.

His vision involves a dual approach: fostering a deeper sense of local connection and ownership among Gold Coast residents while simultaneously expanding the precinct's reach to attract more national and international visitors. By strengthening the bridge between the community and the arts, Kotzas aims to ensure that HOTA remains the pulsing heart of the city's cultural offerings, contributing to a vibrant atmosphere that complements the region's natural beauty.

The appointment is backed by a lifetime of dedication to education and the arts. Born in the town of Innisfail, Kotzas began his professional journey in the classroom, serving as a teacher at Brisbane State High School. This foundation in education likely shaped his approach to cultural management, emphasizing accessibility and learning. His association with QPAC began in 1989, where he initially served as an education officer.

Over the course of three and a half decades, he climbed the organizational ladder, eventually spending fifteen years at the helm as chief executive. His departure from QPAC in 2024 marked the end of an era, but his move to the Gold Coast ensures that his vast experience remains within the Queensland ecosystem. The broader implications of this appointment are highlighted by John Warn, the chief executive of Experience Gold Coast.

Warn emphasized that Kotzas' arrival marks an exciting new chapter for the city, expressing confidence that his leadership will further elevate the Gold Coast's profile as a leading cultural destination. Experience Gold Coast serves as the primary destination marketing organization and economic development body for the region, playing a vital role in driving a visitor economy valued at approximately 8 billion dollars.

By integrating high-level cultural leadership into its strategic framework, the organization aims to diversify the appeal of the Gold Coast beyond its famous beaches, positioning it as a sophisticated hub of creativity and innovation on the global stage





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