Veteran Australian Journalist Liz Hayes Celebrates 70th Birthday at 70 and Fronts New Women's Health Investigation

Liz Hayes discusses ageing, health, and life in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, while championing women's health in a new Spotlight investigation titled Second Class Treatment- Time to Even the Odds

Veteran Australian journalist Liz Hayes has celebrated her 70th birthday quietly over the weekend, before fronting a powerful investigation into women's health . The respected TV presenter and longtime current affairs reporter marked the milestone on Saturday and reflected candidly on ageing, health and life in a new interview with the Daily Telegraph.

"I'm clearly at the pointy end but it's not concerning me, I feel I feel like life's pretty good," Hayes said. The former 60 Minutes star said maintaining good health had become her biggest priority as she gets older.

"From my 70 years, let me tell you, there's one thing you learn… The only thing you really need is some pretty good health,” Hayes said, before joking: “I don’t feel like I am about to topple. ",Championing women's health has long been a passion project for Hayes, who on Sunday fronted a major new investigation for Channel Seven's Spotlight program.

The episode, titled Second Class Treatment- Time to Even the Odds, saw Hayes undergo a range of personalised medical and fitness assessments while examining gaps in women's healthcare and treatment





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