Veteran Broadcaster Virginia Trioli Bids Farewell to ABC After Two Decades

Veteran broadcaster Virginia Trioli is leaving the ABC after more than two decades to pursue creative ventures. She has been a journalist, broadcaster, writer, and program-maker for the national broadcaster and is grateful for the experience. Trioli hopes to have some new ideas for the ABC down the track and will continue to be involved with the broadcaster in the future.

Veteran broadcaster Virginia Trioli will bid farewell to the ABC after more than two decades to pursue creative ventures . After spending the last few years in the company of some of Australia's most distinctive creatives, she realises she's a bit of a creative type too, and so it's time for her to independently pursue her own ideas.

Trioli has been at the ABC for 27 years and has taken up some of the greatest opportunities the national broadcaster has to offer. She has been a journalist, broadcaster, writer, and program-maker, and is grateful for the experience. In return, she hopes to have some new ideas for the ABC down the track. The ABC's managing director, Hugh Marks, said Trioli had been at the heart of some of the ABC's most important programs and conversations.

Her achievements are many, and Marks hopes to work with her to realise her ambitions in the coming years. Marks will be watching her every success with enthusiasm and hopes much of it will be with the ABC. Trioli's departure marks the end of an era for the ABC, but she remains committed to the national broadcaster and its values.

She will continue to be involved with the ABC in the future, and Marks hopes to see her return to the broadcaster in some capacity. The ABC is sad to see Trioli go, but is also excited to see her pursue her creative ventures. The national broadcaster wishes her all the best in her future endeavours and looks forward to seeing what she will achieve.

Trioli's legacy will live on at the ABC, and her contributions to the broadcaster will not be forgotten. She will always be remembered as a pioneering journalist and broadcaster who made a significant impact on the ABC and the Australian media landscape. Trioli's departure is a reminder that even the most successful and accomplished individuals must move on to pursue new challenges and opportunities.

The ABC is grateful for the time Trioli has spent with the broadcaster and wishes her all the best in her future





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