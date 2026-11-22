Reverend Fred Nile, a member of the NSW Legislative Council for more than 40 years and a prominent Christian conservative, has died peacefully at 92. Tributes have begun, with calls for a state funeral.

Reverend Fred Nile, New South Wales's longest serving state MP, has died at the age of 92. His family confirmed he passed away peacefully on 21 November.

A family statement said: It is with deep sadness the Nile family announces the passing of Revd the Hon. Frederick John Nile who passed away peacefully on the 21st of November at the age of 92. Revd Nile is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Details about a service or memorial will be shared soon.

Also read Sydney on brink of losing Origin amid government feud

Four Decades in NSW Parliament

Nile was a member of the NSW Legislative Council for more than 40 years. He first entered the state's upper house in 1981 and retired after unsuccessfully contesting the 2023 election. He served as national president of the Christian Democratic Party. He was a controversial figure and a standard-bearer for Christian and social conservative politics since long before the formation of the Australian Christian Lobby and other faith-based political movements.

Advertisement

The ordained Congregational Union minister and the political party he led for decades frequently took positions against drug use, abortion and homosexuality. He was a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage and wanted to ban same-sex couples from adopting children. Nile became well-known for praying for rain before Sydney's yearly Mardi Gras parade. He apologised for this in an interview with this masthead in 2022.

Born in Kings Cross in 1934, Nile was ordained as an evangelical Congregational Minister in 1964. He spent most of the 1970s in Christian leadership roles before his election to parliament in 1981. In his inaugural speech, Nile described himself as a pro-child and pro-family campaigner. He wanted to stamp out things he identified as moral failings in NSW, including alcohol advertising and drug use.

Tributes From Political Colleagues

Alex Greenwich, the member for Sydney, said that despite disagreeing on a lot with Nile, the pair had a good working relationship, particularly in relation to protecting First Nations cultural sites. Rev. Nile also played a key role in passing legislation for the expungement of prior homosexual convictions, landmark laws that cleared the names of hundreds of gay men, Greenwich said. Rev.

Advertisement

Nile played the ball, not the person. His opposition to many of the reforms I delivered came from his faith, and he didn't engage in the personalised vitriol that comes from many of today's right-wing politicians. Greenwich said he had asked premier Chris Minns for a state funeral for Nile. The Premier's office has not yet responded to the request.

Lyle Shelton, who had initially been chosen by Nile as his successor to lead the Christian Democratic Party in 2021 before the pair had a falling out, said Nile stood in the public square for Christian ethics and moral virtues at a time when few would. Cruelly caricatured by his opponents, anyone who met him knew the caricature of the mockers did not fit, Shelton said.

Legacy and Political Impact

Nile's death marks the end of a long parliamentary career that spanned more than four decades. He was a familiar figure in NSW politics, known for his staunch conservative views and his willingness to work across party lines on certain issues. Tributes have begun to flow for Nile, with colleagues and opponents alike acknowledging his dedication to public service. Greenwich's request for a state funeral highlights the respect Nile commanded even from those who disagreed with him on many issues.

Nile's legacy is a complex one. He was a polarising figure who held firm to his beliefs, yet he also formed unexpected alliances and maintained a working relationship with those who held opposing views. His passing at 92 closes a chapter in NSW political history that began with his election in 1981 and ended with his retirement in 2023. His family has asked for privacy as they prepare to share details about a service or memorial.