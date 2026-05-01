Veteran Reporter Peter Ford Leaves Melbourne for Queensland Amid Crime Concerns

Veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford has relocated from Melbourne to Queensland’s Gold Coast, citing rising crime rates as his primary reason. However, statistics and local experiences suggest that his new home may not be the safe haven he imagined. This article explores the realities of interstate migration, crime rates, and the challenges of life in Queensland.

After months of expressing frustration over rising crime rates in Melbourne , veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford has made a bold move, relocating to Queensland ’s Gold Coast.

His departure, marked by the packing of his cherished royal family scrapbooks, has sparked a mix of reactions. While some may have expected a ceremonial send-off with glitter cannons, the reality is far less glamorous. Ford, known for his sharp insights and trendsetting presence in media, has taken what many consider an unfashionable step—leaving Melbourne for Queensland, a state often perceived as a haven for those fleeing Victoria’s urban woes.

However, recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) paints a different picture. Interstate migration to south-east Queensland has plummeted by over 40% from 2021 to 2025, while Greater Melbourne’s net migration surged by 112% during the same period. In 2024-25 alone, 85,000 people arrived in Melbourne, far outpacing the 8,500 who left. These statistics challenge the narrative that Queensland is the go-to destination for disillusioned Melburnians.

But statistics aside, Ford’s move raises questions about the realities of life in Queensland. Beyond the postcard-perfect beaches and theme parks, the state is known for its extreme weather—cyclonic winds, oppressive humidity, and torrential downpours that can disrupt daily life. The wildlife, from venomous snakes to giant spiders, adds another layer of unpredictability. Infrastructure challenges, such as endless roadworks, and political leanings, including the strong presence of One Nation, further complicate the picture.

Fashion-wise, Queensland’s style—think white capris paired with Merrells, unironic cowboy hats, and men in shorts and short-sleeved tops at night—is a far cry from Melbourne’s cosmopolitan chic. Anecdotal evidence from locals, including Ford’s daughter who lived in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, highlights both the pros and cons. While the warmth, beaches, and theme parks are undeniable draws, the lack of cultural depth, subpar food and pub scenes, and instances of casual racism and homophobia are significant drawbacks.

Ford’s decision to leave Melbourne was driven by personal experiences, including five break-ins at his home and a growing sense of unease about the city’s crime rates. However, Queensland’s crime statistics tell a different story. The state has higher rates of theft, assault, property damage, and unlawful entry compared to Victoria. This raises the question: has Ford traded one set of problems for another?

A long-time Melburnian who moved to the Gold Coast nearly 40 years ago shares her perspective. While she once loved the area, recent incidents—such as machete-wielding youths attacking a house in her street—have made her reconsider. Traffic congestion, soaring housing costs, and the emergence of tent cities due to homelessness further tarnish the Gold Coast’s appeal. For Ford, the move may not be the fresh start he envisioned.

As he settles into his new life, he may find that the challenges he sought to escape are not so easily left behind. Whether he will return to Melbourne remains to be seen, but for now, the city awaits his return, ready to welcome him back with open arms and a promise of security





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