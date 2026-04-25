Veteran Warns of Fading National Pride as Young Australians Question Sacrifice

A veterans’ advocate warns of a growing disconnect between young Australians and military service, as new figures show many are reluctant to defend the nation despite rising war fears. Cultural shifts are cited as a key factor eroding pride in service and national identity.

A concerning trend is emerging in Australia, as a veteran advocate, Ryan Shaw, warns of a growing disconnect between younger generations and the concept of national service and sacrifice.

This observation coincides with rising global tensions and increasing fears of future conflict. New survey data reveals a significant reluctance among Gen Z Australians – those aged between 14 and 29 – to actively defend the nation, despite a widespread belief that a major global conflict is on the horizon.

More than a quarter of this demographic expressed an unwillingness to make personal sacrifices to protect Australia if faced with a serious threat, while only 20 percent indicated a strong willingness to do whatever it takes. This disparity between perceived threat and willingness to act raises serious questions about the future of national identity and defense preparedness. Shaw attributes this shift to a broader cultural change that has eroded traditional pride in serving the country.

He argues that the Australian education system, from primary school through university and into adulthood, increasingly emphasizes historical shortcomings and fosters a sense of shame regarding national achievements. This focus on past wrongs, he believes, has overshadowed the celebration of Australian values, the recognition of service personnel, and a general sense of national pride.

He contrasts this with a time when military service was presented as an adventurous and purposeful path, attracting individuals seeking to contribute to something larger than themselves. Shaw vividly describes the reverence for the Australian flag within the veteran community, a stark contrast to instances of flag burning he has observed, highlighting a growing divide in how national symbols are perceived.

The veteran emphasizes that this isn't a matter of government policy but a fundamental reshaping of Australian culture, moving away from celebrating its strengths and honoring those who defend it. The issue is particularly poignant as Australians gather for Anzac Day commemorations, a time traditionally marked by widespread displays of national pride and remembrance of fallen soldiers.

While attendance at traditional dawn services and commemorations remains strong among older generations, younger Australians are increasingly opting for alternative ways to mark the day or choosing not to participate at all. This declining engagement with traditional Anzac Day observances further underscores the growing disconnect Shaw describes.

He acknowledges the importance of remembering and mourning those who have served and died for the country, but stresses that a broader cultural shift is needed to restore a sense of national identity and encourage future generations to consider service. Shaw believes that highlighting the sense of purpose, adventure, and personal growth offered by military service could still resonate with young Australians, but only if a more balanced and positive narrative about Australian history and national values is cultivated.

The challenge lies in bridging the gap between acknowledging past mistakes and fostering a renewed sense of pride and responsibility towards the nation's future





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