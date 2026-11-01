A midterm election backlash, an Nvidia chip-smuggling scandal and widespread tech outages have pushed Congress toward tighter AI and export controls, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to testify.

A handful of protesters gathered outside Nasdaq headquarters in New York's Times Square on Thursday to protest against the record-shattering sharemarket debut of artificial intelligence darling Anthropic.

Anthropic Ipo Draws Protests

Why you do an IPO? they chanted. This AI bubble is about to blow. It would not have fazed founders Dario and Daniela Amodei, inside, whose six-year-old company the market valued at close to $US3 trillion ($4.5 trillion), instantly minting a new-look Congress. A midterm election backlash, an Nvidia scandal and a spate of tech outages and failures are forcing a reckoning in Washington over artificial intelligence and the future of technology.

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Vibes have definitely shifted, says Brendan Steinhauser, a conservative Republican strategist who is chief executive of the Alliance for Secure AI Action. We feel empowered and emboldened, Steinhauser says. Chris MacKenzie, a Democrat and vice president of Americans for Responsible Innovation, feels similarly. Scrutiny is coming, he says.

Indeed, scrutiny has already arrived. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter are scheduled to testify at a closed-door congressional hearing at the start of December. The Republican chair of the Senate banking committee, Tim Scott, said Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had agreed to give evidence at a public hearing before the Senate. Huang appeared earlier with Lutnick in a photo, and both will have to explain their actions to Congress.

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Imagine this, MacKenzie says. A Republican senator calling on a member of the Trump administration to testify on their relationship with a tech company. That is a situation we could not have seen ourselves in six months ago.

ARI president Brad Carson was one of 15 security and AI policy figures who signed a letter to the Department of Justice on Wednesday urging an investigation into Nvidia's knowledge of and response to illegal chip-smuggling operations that diverted controlled chips to China. They pointed out this was not a new problem. In December, the DoJ announced that Operation Gatekeeper had shut down a criminal network that exported or attempted to export $US160 million of Nvidia chips to China.

In March, three men were charged with conspiring to sell billions of dollars' worth of servers containing sensitive chips to Chinese buyers, violating export control laws. Now, all sorts of exports are under the microscope. Republican congressman John Moolenaar, who chairs the select committee on China, is demanding a briefing from Microsoft after reports that the company is close to a $US500 million deal, and after criticism of failing to crack down on Megaspeed.

Nvidia Chip Smuggling Investigation

Megaspeed is the Singapore-based company previously run by Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy who was in a close relationship with Nvidia's Jensen Huang (no relation). It is unacceptable, Moolenaar says. Leading American technology companies should not be playing both sides of the US-China AI race, Moolenaar says. His committee is under siege over the matter.

On Friday, his department enacted new rules concerning chip exports. Exports of advanced chips and servers to data centres in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil will now require a licence. If an exporter knows that its items will be used by a data centre to provide a certain amount of computing power to Chinese entities, or any other US arms-embargoed country, that will require a licence, too.

An AI data centre being built next to an old power plant in Montana. Opposition to such buildings was a key issue in the midterm elections. But there is a push in Congress to go further. Numerous export control bills have lobbed; Steinhauser says he expects at least three to be attached to the forthcoming defence budget, to pass and to be signed by US President Donald Trump.

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Given all the issues going on in the real world with Jensen and Nvidia and chips to China, and all the hacking and cyberattacks, and whatever the heck is going on with the outages, there is a momentum and appetite to do something to make us safer, he says. The turnaround has been sharpest among Republicans.

China hawks, some of whom softened their hardline position while Trump courted Chinese President Xi Jinping and supported Nvidia selling older chips to China, have returned with a vengeance. Plus, Americans made their views clear, says Steinhauser. All these folks see the politics of this, where it was headed, and now they have the election result to contend with. It was a big issue.

Big Tech Backlash Grows

Corruption was a big issue, but so was fear and scepticism of big tech, and that is all related. Funding linked to Trump's White House ballroom, paid for by substantial corporate donations, included $US25 million from Nvidia. Republicans have to distance themselves from that. I think they will.

It is just not going to be popular for Republicans to be seen as too cozy with big tech, Steinhauser says. Beyond chip exports, the next Congress will be expected to pass some form of meaningful AI safety regulation. The new Democratic majorities, and the changing climate around big tech in Washington, make a toothier version possible. Any such legislation would have to be signed by the president.

Legislation could involve codifying the voluntary pre-release evaluation regime for frontier AI models that the White House has already approved. It could include mandatory incident reporting, whistleblower protections and potentially a so-called kill switch, or emergency shutdown procedures. Steinhauser believes the pace of change will force lawmakers to act faster. Anthropic's frontier AI models are already approaching recursive self-improvement, that is, when an AI agent can fully design and code a more intelligent and more capable successor to itself.

Ai Safety Legislation Expected

Currently, AI does most, but not all, of the coding. This is not a distant goal. Some experts predicted it could occur as soon as 2027, with general superintelligence not far behind. We believe recursive self-improvement is imminent, months away, a year away at most, Steinhauser says.

That is what we are hearing from folks in the Bay. Three months from now, I think there is going to be more political pressure to act. The Overton Window has shifted. It will shift more, he says.