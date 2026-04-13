Vice Admiral Hammond Named New ADF Chief, Lieutenant General Coyle Makes History as Army Chief

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has been appointed as the new Chief of the Australian Defence Force, while Lieutenant General Susan Coyle becomes the first female military service chief in Australia's history.

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has been appointed as the new Chief of the Australian Defence Force ( ADF ), marking a significant transition in Australia's military leadership . This appointment is coupled with the historic elevation of Lieutenant General Susan Coyle to the role of Chief of Army, making her the first woman to lead a military service in the nation's history. The announcements reflect a strategic shift in personnel and priorities for the ADF , as it navigates evolving global challenges and seeks to modernize its capabilities. Defense Minister Richard Marles highlighted Vice Admiral Hammond's extensive experience, particularly his leadership within the navy, as crucial for the ADF 's future.

The new chief's focus on recruitment, aiming to establish the ADF as an 'employer of choice,' signals a commitment to addressing personnel challenges and ensuring the force's long-term strength and readiness. The concurrent appointment of Lieutenant General Coyle underscores the commitment to diversity and inclusion within the ADF, and acknowledges the crucial role women have played and will continue to play in Australia's defense. The transition in leadership comes at a critical juncture, as the ADF undertakes ambitious programs to upgrade its capabilities and contribute to the region's security.

Vice Admiral Hammond's 40-year career in the navy, including his time as a submarine commander, has provided him with a deep understanding of maritime operations and strategic planning. His predecessor, David Johnston, is set to retire in July. Mr. Marles emphasized Vice Admiral Hammond’s central role in the government's AUKUS initiative, which involves the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. This experience positions him well to guide the ADF through the complex challenges of integrating these advanced capabilities.

The incoming Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Coyle, currently leads joint capabilities, and her appointment signifies a commitment to leveraging diverse expertise within the military. Her historic role will undoubtedly inspire future generations of women in the armed forces. Vice Admiral Hammond’s brief remarks after the announcement highlighted the significance of the role and underscored his commitment to meeting the government's goals for recruitment. He stated that one of his primary objectives would be to ensure that the ADF becomes a preferred employer, which will be essential to retain personnel and attract new recruits.

In response to questions about the ADF's readiness and its ability to act in the strait of Hormuz, he emphasized the navy's readiness and highlighted the capabilities of its surface combatants, equipped with advanced radar, missile, and defense systems. Looking ahead, the ADF is facing significant strategic challenges, including disruptions to the rules-based order, which Vice Admiral Hammond has previously characterized as an 'existential' threat to Australia. His leadership will be critical in navigating these complex issues, especially related to the AUKUS initiative.

The new ADF Chief's emphasis on maximizing the navy's lethality and operational readiness reflects the government's broader commitment to bolstering Australia's defense capabilities. Vice Admiral Hammond's vision to increase the Navy's capabilities and its readiness, will serve to strengthen Australia's defense. Meanwhile, the government is still finalizing the replacement of outgoing Defence Department Secretary Greg Moriarty, who will soon become Australia's ambassador to the United States. This ongoing transition adds another layer of complexity to the broader changes underway within the Defence organization.

As the ADF undergoes this transition, other key appointments are being addressed. Rear Admiral Matthew Buckley, another former submarine commander, will step in to replace Vice Admiral Hammond as the chief of navy. These changes will undoubtedly bring new perspectives to Australia's defense strategy and its pursuit of national security. The appointment of Vice Admiral Hammond and Lieutenant General Coyle underscores a commitment to both experience and diversity in shaping the future of Australia's defense.





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