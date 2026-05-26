Vice Admiral Mark Hammond defends Australia's defense spending and AUKUS program

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond has spoken at the Indian Ocean Defence and Security conference in Perth, defending Australia's defense spending and AUKUS program in the face of criticism from critics. He stated that politics should not politicise the federal government's ambitious push for nuclear powered submarines and urged critics not to white-ant the program. Hammond referenced China's naval flotilla in the Tasman Sea last year, which he deemed sparked a level of anxiety in Australia and anger in New Zealand. The incident had also impacted Australia's plan to increase the lethality and commitment of the ADF at speed.

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond delivers a forceful defense of Australia's defense spending and AUKUS program, referencing China 's actions in the Tasman Sea last year. A naval flotilla in the Tasman Sea by China triggered anxiety in Australia and a level of anger in New Zealand , according to Vice Admiral Mark Hammond , who is set to become the new Chief of the Defence Force.

The incident also had an impact on Australia's plan to increase the lethality and commitment of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) at speed





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vice Admiral Mark Hammond AUKUS China Defence Spending Australian Defence Force Tasman Sea New Zealand Indian Ocean Defence And Security Conference

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Kangaroos Set To Face Australia At World Cup, Talent Scrutiny Reflected In Origin SelectionKangaroos coach Kevin Walters will watch Wednesday night’s State of Origin series opener knowing up to 15 of the players in action could take on host nation Australia at this year’s World Cup. The changes to the Origin eligibility rules at the start of the year have paved the way for New Zealand’s Casey McLean and Briton Nikora to make their debuts for NSW and Queensland respectively, along with Addin Fonua-Blake, who made a cameo for the Kiwis at the 2017 World Cup, and England’s Victor Radley (both NSW). Despite the growing number of Origin players he won’t be able to select, Walters remains confident Australia have plenty of depth.

Read more »

Why it seems like ‘everyone’ in Australia is travelling to VietnamThe number of Australians taking short trips to the south-east Asian country has more than doubled since 2016 as holiday-makers seek affordable experiences close to home

Read more »

Decreased Mobility and Job Security in AustraliaThe text discusses the decreased mobility and job security in Australia, citing factors such as advances in artificial intelligence, uncertain global environment, and a tightening jobs market. It also mentions the rise in housing costs and the impact of regulations on business and innovation.

Read more »

Australia Tackles Domestic Violence with Terrorism-Style InterventionA world-first research project aims to prevent family and intimate partner homicides by identifying and intervening with individuals motivated by grievances against a partner or relative.

Read more »