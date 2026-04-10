Victim's Statement Reveals Decades of Trauma Following Teacher's Abuse at Traralgon High School

A former PE teacher, William “Rob” Gilfillan, was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual penetration of a child under 16 at Traralgon high school in Gippsland in the 1980s. A victim shared her devastating story, highlighting the lasting impact of the abuse on her life, including emotional and psychological trauma. The court heard how the victim faced self-hate, shame, and sexual numbness. The man is already serving a sentence for previous offenses and his potential parole date is at 96 years old. Justice Huggett stated that there was no remorse from Gilfillan. The case emphasizes the devastating impact of sexual abuse and the long-term emotional and psychological consequences faced by the victims.

In December, William Rob Gilfillan was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual penetration of a child under 16 at Traralgon high school in Gippsland in the 1980s. A woman, a victim of Gilfillan's abuse, recounted the profound impact his actions had on her life. She described the emotional and psychological trauma she endured, detailing the loss of her teenage years and the pervasive feelings of self-hate, shame, and sexual numbness that plagued her for decades.

Her statement painted a vivid picture of the lasting damage caused by Gilfillan's predatory behavior. The court heard how she struggled with body dysmorphia, alcohol misuse, and bulimia, all consequences of the abuse she suffered. Gilfillan, already in prison for other offenses, was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual penetration in relation to incidents that occurred at Traralgon high school. The court learned that Gilfillan will be eligible for parole when he is 96. His defense counsel argued for a concurrent sentence, emphasizing his client's advanced age at the time of potential release. Chief Justice Amanda Chambers offered the victim the opportunity to address the court, which allowed her to share her victim impact statement. \The victim, in her emotional address, stated that she had “lost my teenage self” due to the abuse. She spoke about the emotional and sexual development she missed out on, which changed her life negatively for many decades. She explained how she lost years to self-hate, shame, sexual numbness, body dysmorphia, alcohol misuse, and bulimia. During the proceedings, the court also heard details of the specific acts of abuse, including the use of callipers to pinch intimate parts of the victim's body under the guise of preparing for a “slimmers weekend” camp. The victim expressed her shame and guilt, emphasizing how she reported Gilfillan at the time, but nobody listened. A second victim, who was under 16 during the offenses, chose not to have their victim impact statement read in court. Prosecutor Sandra McDougall confirmed Gilfillan's guilty verdict for sexually penetrating the 15-year-old victim, who was under his care and supervision in the school gymnasium. The prosecutor highlighted that since 2016, Gilfillan has been serving a sentence for previous offenses committed at Traralgon, further underscoring his lack of rehabilitation. The defense counsel, Paul Kounnas, stated that a psychological assessment found his client denies all charges. \In 2016, Justice Sarah Huggett sentenced Gilfillan to a total prison term of 48 years, with a minimum non-parole period of 36 years. Justice Huggett acknowledged that this sentence might exceed his natural lifespan. In her sentencing remarks, Justice Huggett stated that there was no evidence suggesting even a small amount of remorse from Gilfillan, nor did he have a mental health disorder or impaired judgment that might explain the abuse. The case underscores the devastating impact of sexual abuse on victims, highlighting the long-term psychological and emotional consequences. The legal proceedings shed light on the challenges faced by victims in seeking justice and the profound impact of the abuser's actions. The court's decision, along with the victim’s statement, serves as a reminder of the need for accountability and support for survivors of sexual abuse





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Sexual Abuse Traralgon High School Gippsland Victim Impact Teacher

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