Victims of Byron Bay's 'hardcore' music scene speak out against sexual abuse and public humiliation

Rachel Kila, a teenage girl in the early 2000s, was sexually abused by an adult man. She is one of 35 people who have spoken to the ABC about their experiences in Byron Bay in that time, a time when the town's hardcore music scene started to rise. Fifteen women have alleged to the ABC they were raped or sexually assaulted by older boys or adult men when they were as young as 12, and seven said they were in 'relationships' with older boys or adult men in their early teens. Some of the women described being sprayed with urine, faeces, and semen, and being spied on during sex, part of a culture of public degradation they said was pervasive in the popular tourist resort town.

Rachel Kila has waived her right to anonymity to speak out against the culture she grew up in, which involved older boys and men grooming and having sex with girls in their early teens, then publicly humiliating them.

She is one of 35 people who have spoken to the ABC about their experiences in Byron Bay in the early 2000s, a time when the town's hardcore music scene started to rise. Fifteen women have alleged to the ABC they were raped or sexually assaulted by older boys or adult men when they were as young as 12, and seven said they were in 'relationships' with older boys or adult men in their early teens.

Some of the women described being sprayed with urine, faeces, and semen, and being spied on during sex, part of a culture of public degradation they said was pervasive in the popular tourist resort town. Gordon was sentenced to a three-year community corrections order, 300 hours of community service, and placed on the child protection register for his offending against Ms Kila





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Byron Bay Hardcore Music Scene Sexual Abuse Public Humiliation Early 2000S

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