Victor Wembanyama leads San Antonio to 114-91 victory with historic stats, tying the Lakers and Sixers for the NBA's top 14-3 record this Saturday.

Victor Wembanyama delivered a historic performance on Saturday, scoring 50 points and grabbing 19 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a dominant 114-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 22-year-old French star's exceptional outing propelled the Spurs to a 14-3 record, matching the NBA's best record in the league. This triumph came at Madison Square Garden area time zones, securing San Antonio's status as one of the top two teams in the Western Conference alongside the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Wembanyama Sets Historic Scoring Milestone

The 7-foot-4 (2.24m) forward made an incredible 20-of-29 shots from the floor, including 5-of-11 from three-point range, while adding five blocked shots, four steals, and one assist in just 32 minutes of play. Wembanyama became only the third NBA player since the 1973-74 season to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, and five blocks in a single game. He finished just shy of his career-high 52 points, which he previously set in a victory over Dallas on November 4, demonstrating his continued evolution as a two-way force.

Also read Victor Wembanyama Turns NBA Finals Humiliation into Revenge Tour for the Spurs

Coach Johnson Manages Wembanyama's Minutes

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama's aggressive start, noting his effort to take up real estate and attack the rim with force. Johnson explained that pulling the star forward from the bench was a difficult decision but necessary to prevent injury in a game the Spurs had already secured. He admitted it was tough to remove a player who had just scored 50 points, stating he hoped Wembanyama reached the milestone before sitting down. The Spurs jumped to a 32-29 lead in the first quarter and led 61-45 at halftime, with Wembanyama contributing 17 points and 13 rebounds by the break.

Philadelphia 76ers Edge Bucks in Thriller

In related Eastern Conference action, the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 14-3 by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 132-129, despite a career-high 50 points from Tyler Herro. Joel Embiid sparked the Sixers with 26 points, a season-high 17 rebounds, and nine assists, extending Milwaukee's losing streak to 13 games and dropping them to an NBA-worst 1-16 record. Embiid sank a crucial three-point shot late in the game, though officials ruled after video replay that the ball left his hand after the final buzzer. LeBron James added 21 points, six rebounds, three steals, and six assists, emphasizing the infectious power of passing for the team's rhythm.

Advertisement

Knicks Edge Trail Blazers in Dramatic Finish

At Madison Square Garden, Mikal Bridges sank a three-pointer at the final buzzer to give the New York Knicks a 97-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers rallied from a 26-point deficit to take a 96-94 lead on two free throws by Deni Avdija with 3.2 seconds remaining. The Knicks attempted to inbound the ball to Jalen Brunson, but he was covered, leading to Bridges hitting the game-winner. Bridges credited the team's perseverance, stating they played harder in the second half but finished the game despite the pressure.

Broader NBA Results and Implications

The Knicks improved to 10-6 with their fourth consecutive victory, with Brunson leading New York with 30 points, 19 of which came in the first quarter. Landry Shamet added 20 points, while Bridges contributed 12 points for the reigning champions. In other matchups, Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points to lead Minnesota to a 104-95 home win over Memphis. Kyrie Irving added 25 points and Cooper Flagg contributed 22 in a 110-100 Dallas home win over the Los Angeles Clippers, highlighting the competitive nature of the current NBA season across multiple divisions.