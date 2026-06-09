Victoria Announces $75 Million for Student Extension and Enrichment Programs

A new $75 million Victorian government funding package will provide free extension and enrichment programs in subjects like coding, botany, music and maths for high-achieving state school students from prep to year 12 over the next three years.

The Victoria n government has announced a substantial $75 million investment in free extension and enrichment programs for state school students from prep to year 12.

Deputy Premier and Education Minister Ben Carroll will unveil the funding package, which will be active for the next three school years, aiming to provide 75,000 places in various activities. A significant component is a new five-day maths camp targeting high-achieving year 9 and 10 students, with priority given to those from rural, regional and disadvantaged backgrounds.

Additionally, 48,000 places are allocated for year 5 to year 8 students in a 10-week online enrichment program focusing on English and maths, delivered through the Victorian High-Ability Program. The programs are designed to link high-achieving students with universities and not-for-profit organisations to deliver hands-on, specialised learning. The curriculum includes diverse subjects such as philosophy, coding, writing, botany, 3D printing, sports science, music and dance. Learning methodologies involve excursions, masterclasses, design challenges, leadership summits and online tutorials.

Partner institutions include Deakin University, the Arts Centre and the Mathematical Association of Victoria, ensuring students receive expert instruction and real-world experience. Student testimonials highlight the programs' impact. Jorra Singh, a 17-year-old from Craigieburn Secondary College, participated in a cybersecurity challenge where students explored how hackers attempt to crack passwords and learned to spot and prevent breaches.

He expressed genuine interest in computers and coding, noting the experience was fun and influential in his decision to consider a computer science course after secondary school. He hopes more young people will have the opportunity to engage in these free programs for academically excelling students.

Minister Carroll emphasized that the funding is about equity of opportunity, stating that bright and aspirational students exist in every corner of the state and this investment ensures they receive free opportunities to extend their learning. This initiative builds on the existing student excellence program introduced in 2020, which has already seen over 315,000 students participate in ability-enhancing opportunities.

The announcement is set to be a key focus at the Schools Summit, a gathering of the state's leading educators and policymakers to address critical challenges and opportunities in Victorian education. The summit will also feature speeches from opposition education spokesman Brad Rowswell, Department of Education deputy secretary David Howes, and Australian Education Research Organisation chief executive Jenny Donovan





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Victoria Education Funding Extension Programs Enrichment Activities Maths Camps High Ability Students Coding Cybersecurity Department Of Education

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