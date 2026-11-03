Victoria Approves Meering West Wind Farm Before Caretaker Mode

The Victorian government approved the controversial Meering West Wind Farm project with 155 turbines just before caretaker mode, sparking local opposition and election uncertainty.

The Victorian government has officially approved the Meering West Wind Farm project, a massive renewable energy development that will feature up to one hundred fifty-five wind turbines. Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny signed the planning permit on Monday, which is precisely one day before the state enters caretaker mode ahead of the upcoming November twenty-eight state election. This strategic timing has intensified scrutiny on the decision, as the facility is located approximately one hundred forty kilometers northwest of Bendigo in Victoria.

Project Specifications And Construction Timeline

The Meering West Wind Farm is set to become one of the largest renewable energy facilities in Australia upon completion. The project is designed to deliver a generation capacity of one point three gigawatts, supported by a battery energy storage system with a capacity of one thousand megawatt-hours. These technical specifications aim to provide significant power stability and grid support for the region once operational.

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Construction activities for the Meering West Wind Farm are scheduled to commence in two thousand twenty-nine. This timeline allows for extensive preparatory work and infrastructure development before the actual erection of the turbines begins. The scale of the operation underscores the state's commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio despite the political sensitivities surrounding the approval process.

Political Risks And Transmission Line Uncertainty

The future of the Meering West Wind Farm is closely tied to the outcome of the November twenty-eight state election due to its reliance on external infrastructure. The project intends to connect to the VNI West transmission line, a critical component that is currently under construction but has not yet been completed. This dependency creates a unique vulnerability for the project if political leadership changes following the election.

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The Victorian Coalition has explicitly pledged to scrap the VNI West transmission line if they win the next election. This policy position directly conflicts with the operational requirements of the Meering West Wind Farm, raising questions about how the project would proceed without access to the planned grid connection. The potential cancellation of the transmission line could effectively isolate the wind farm from the main power network.

Local Opposition And Farmer Concerns

Tyler Nelson, a neighboring farmer, represents a significant portion of the local community that strongly objects to the Meering West Wind Farm. Mr. Nelson expressed deep disappointment with the Labor government, noting that many residents felt kept in the dark until contracts and caveats were already in place. He described the process as rushed and criticized the lack of early engagement with affected landowners.

More than one hundred people have formally objected to the project, citing a wide range of concerns regarding their quality of life and property values. Specific issues include noise pollution, shadow flicker effects, potential land devaluation, increased fire risk, and broader impacts on the natural environment. Objectors requested that turbines be removed from the project footprint near their properties, but these requests were not adopted by the planning authorities.

Election Impact And Future Outlook

Given the Coalition's commitment to canceling the VNI West transmission line, Mr. Nelson hopes that a change of government on November twenty-eight will halt the Meering West Wind Farm. However, he remains skeptical about whether a political shift will completely stop the project due to ongoing backroom deals and established contracts. He believes the project may continue to develop regardless of the election result.

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The intersection of environmental policy, infrastructure development, and electoral politics makes the Meering West Wind Farm a focal point of debate in Victoria. Stakeholders are now watching the election results closely to determine the final fate of this controversial energy initiative. The situation highlights the complex challenges of implementing large-scale renewable projects during politically sensitive periods.