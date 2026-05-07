Victoria Approves New Otway Basin Gas Project Amid Climate and Grid Debates

The approval of Amplitude Energy's Annie gasfield in the Otway basin has sparked conflict between government energy security goals and environmental protection efforts, while sparking a political row over renewable energy transmission.

The federal and Victorian governments have officially granted a production licence for the Annie gasfield, a project spearheaded by Amplitude Energy in the Otway basin.

This decision has ignited a fierce debate regarding the balance between immediate energy security and the long-term commitment to climate goals. Located approximately 9 kilometres off the coast of Peterborough and Port Campbell along the scenic Great Ocean Road, the project is positioned in an area renowned for its natural beauty.

According to state energy and resources minister Lily D’Ambrosio, the gasfield has the potential to yield up to 65 petajoules of gas, which would account for more than one third of the total annual gas consumption in Victoria. The minister argued that while the overall demand for fossil fuels is declining as the population shifts toward electrification, this specific project is essential to provide a safety net for industrial sectors that cannot easily transition away from gas.

This approval marks the second significant gas venture endorsed by the Labor government during its current term, raising questions about previous campaign promises focused on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Environmental advocacy groups have reacted with strong condemnation, asserting that the project endangers a pristine ocean environment and complicates the global effort to mitigate climate change. Joe Rafalowicz from Greenpeace Australia Pacific emphasized that the Otway project places critical marine ecosystems at risk.

Similarly, Joy Toose, the climate campaign manager for Environment Victoria, stated that the approval serves as a setback to the state's clean energy transition. Toose pointed out that current emissions from existing and planned fossil fuel projects have already exhausted the carbon budget required to limit global heating to 2 degrees Celsius.

The tension highlights a growing divide between government policy and the urgency expressed by climate scientists and activists who believe any new fossil fuel infrastructure is incompatible with a safe climate future. Adding nuance to the debate, Alison Reeve from the Grattan Institute noted that while moving away from gas is logical, Victoria possesses a substantial industrial base that faces significant hurdles in electrification.

As the largest gas consumer in Australia, the state relies heavily on the fuel for manufacturing and industrial heat generation. While the Australian Energy Market Operator has updated its forecasts to suggest that new infrastructure and reduced consumption have bolstered supplies, the political battle over how to deliver energy continues. The Victorian Coalition has proposed a pause and review of all major transmission line projects, including the VNI West line that would link Victoria to New South Wales.

This opposition suggests that the government has lost social licence due to restrictive laws passed to facilitate land access for energy projects. In place of large-scale transmission lines, the opposition has advocated for the creation of urban solar parks. This strategy involves installing solar panels and battery storage on the rooftops of warehouses and commercial buildings across greater Melbourne to generate power closer to the point of use.

However, experts like Reeve argue that rooftop solar cannot replace the necessity of transmission lines. She noted that many industrial buildings are not structurally engineered to support the weight of extensive solar arrays.

Furthermore, a resilient energy grid requires a diverse mix of wind, large-scale solar, pumped hydro, and a small amount of gas, all held together by a robust transmission network. Without these lines, the cheapest renewable energy sources cannot reach the users. This clash of visions—between decentralized urban solar and centralized grid expansion—continues to shape the political landscape, with the Victorian Greens accusing both major parties of prioritizing corporate interests over the environmental future of the state





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