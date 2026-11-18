Early analysis of 2,164 Victorian auctions reveals properties sell near published reserves, validating the new transparency law despite market cooling.

New data from Victoria confirms that mandatory reserve price disclosure is successfully aligning auction outcomes with seller expectations. Analysis of 2,164 residential auctions held between October 16 and November 14 demonstrates that properties are selling at median values just 0.9 per cent above their published reserves. This early evidence supports the effectiveness of the state's recent real estate law reforms aimed at eliminating underquoting practices.

Auction Results Align With Published Reserves

Homer, a leading property data platform, compiled this comprehensive dataset covering the first month of the new legislation. Homer chief executive Henry Pedersen stated that the figures indicate transparency measures are functioning as intended. The median sale price of 0.9 per cent above the reserve suggests buyers are making informed decisions based on accurate financial thresholds rather than speculative guide ranges.

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Under current Victorian regulations, sellers must publish a price range where the difference between the lower and upper bounds does not exceed 10 per cent. The review of auctions during this five-week period found that more than three-quarters of sold homes had a reserve price falling within this mandated range. This strict adherence to guidelines ensures that marketing materials reflect realistic market valuations.

Properties with reserve prices set above the allowed range experienced a significantly higher rate of being passed in at auction. Specifically, 50 per cent of homes with reserves exceeding the range failed to sell, compared to a 41 per cent pass-in rate for those within the acceptable limits. This statistical divergence highlights the importance of accurate pricing strategies in achieving successful sales outcomes.

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Expert Caution On Long Term Market Stability

Independent property economist Cameron Kusher welcomed the initial findings but emphasized the need for extended observation periods. Kusher noted that interpreting five weeks of data during a down market presents challenges for definitive conclusions. He described the results as consistent with expectations given the current economic environment where prices are generally falling across the sector.

Kusher pointed out that sellers with urgent needs are the primary demographic entering the auction process. These vendors possess clear knowledge of their target price and are transparently communicating this threshold to potential buyers. This behavior contrasts with previous trends where sellers might have obscured their true price expectations to attract more interest.

The shift in Victoria is being closely monitored by other jurisdictions grappling with similar issues. Governments nationwide are seeking solutions to address buyer frustration caused by agents advertising properties below realistic sale prices. Underquoting forces consumers to invest time and money in building reports and inspections for homes they cannot realistically secure.

Comparative Legislative Approaches In Other States

Other regions are evaluating different strategies to combat misinformation in the property market. In New South Wales, proposed reforms would ban agents from advertising prices lower than written offers previously rejected by sellers. NSW Premier Chris Minns highlighted the complexity of such laws in a declining market, noting that price expectations often remain fixed even as asset values drop.

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Minns argued that legislation was originally designed around the assumption that property prices would always rise. This intuitive belief may not hold true during periods of market correction, making rigid rules difficult to enforce fairly. The individual nature of real estate transactions further complicates efforts to estimate demand and interest with high precision.

Victoria's initial results suggest that mandatory reserve disclosure offers a viable alternative to other regulatory models. Despite predictions that more sellers would opt for private sales to avoid publishing reserves, the majority continued to participate in auctions. These sales now consistently reflect the published guide and the specific reserve price announced one week prior to the event.