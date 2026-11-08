Albanese Government Abandons Sale of Victoria Barracks in Sydney

The Albanese government has reversed its plan to sell Victoria Barracks in Sydney and three other Defence sites, keeping them in public hands after widespread backlash. The sites will be transferred from Defence to the Finance department and opened for community access.

The Albanese government has abandoned the planned sale of Victoria Barracks in Sydney and three other Defence sites, following widespread public backlash. The decision, announced on Sunday, keeps the heritage-listed site in public hands and transfers it from Defence to the Finance department.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will give more details later today. Victoria Barracks Sydney is one of the most high-profile of 67 Defence sites that were due to be sold after an independent estate audit in February this year. The audit aimed to generate $1.8 billion for the government, but the government later sought to recoup $3 billion from ailing defence assets.

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Political Opposition Against Victoria Barracks Sale

The projected sale of the site, with its 166-year history, spurred opposition from all sides of politics, including the Coalition, Greens, teal independents and One Nation. Former prime minister John Howard joined a recent protest against the sale and accused the government of indifference to our proud national and military history.

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An unlikely coalition of veterans groups, former prime ministers Paul Keating, John Howard and Tony Abbott, Premier Chris Minns and federal, state and local politicians all spoke out against the sale. The backlash galvanised the Save Victoria Barracks Alliance. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the site was no longer for sale. Victoria Barracks Sydney has a special place in our nation s history and we will be keeping it in public hands, he said.

This program creates opportunities to open Defence s historic sites and buildings to the public, and to commemorate our nation s history. The colonial-era sandstone headquarters, which is 186 years old, will not be sold, but it will also no longer be used as an active Australian Defence Force facility. Defence Minister Richard Marles said personnel would be moved off the properties and they would be opened up to the public.

Defence Strategy and Public Access Plans

He said Defence sites needed to be fit for purpose. Given the strategic landscape we face, we cannot afford to be wasting money, he said. We need to look at how we best use defence money for defence capability. By moving personnel off these sites, and working to open them up for the public, we are ensuring that the history of Victoria Barracks is one that can be protected and returned to all Australians.

The government estimated maintaining the site as a defence facility would cost $200 million over the next 10 years. The three other sites that will remain publicly owned and opened for community access are Victoria Barracks Melbourne, Fort Queenscliff near Geelong and Point Cook, also known as RAAF Williams. The Australian War Memorial will be engaged to advise the government on showcasing the history of the sites.

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Financial Implications of Keeping Sites Public

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher said the heritage of each of the sites was protected by law and public ownership would ensure they would be preserved for future generations. To ensure defence has the capabilities it needs, and that this land is put to good use, including public access, she said. Defence is the country s biggest landholder, with 70 major bases and 3.8 million hectares of land.

The decision to keep Victoria Barracks in public hands will punch a hole worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the government s attempt to recoup $3 billion from ailing defence assets. Mr Albanese, Mr Marles and Senator Gallagher are due to give an update about the Defence estate audit later today.