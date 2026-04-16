Victoria Beckham Emphasizes Propriety Amidst Family Strife

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham has spoken out about the importance of her children's good conduct, particularly her daughter Harper's diligence and appropriate behavior. These comments surface following public accusations from her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who detailed an uncomfortable dancing incident at his wedding and alleged parental interference in his relationships. Victoria, alongside husband David, stated their commitment to being the best parents they can be, navigating the challenges of raising adult children in the public eye. She also reflected on her career, attributing business success to product quality and acknowledging the branding lessons learned from her Spice Girls days, while dismissing the notion that negative press impacts her fashion empire.

Victoria Beckham , the acclaimed Spice Girl turned fashion designer, has underscored the critical need for her children to exhibit proper conduct, especially in light of an ongoing family disagreement involving her eldest son. The 51-year-old emphasized that for her daughter, Harper, it is paramount that she "works hard" and maintains a "very appropriate" demeanor.

Beckham articulated her sentiments by stating, "She’s very sweet, she’s very kind, she works hard, and she’s also very appropriate, which I think is really important as well." These remarks follow accusations made by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Victoria and Sir David Beckham’s eldest son, who alleged that his mother danced "inappropriately" with him during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, the daughter of a billionaire businessman. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who has reportedly been estranged from his parents and siblings for over a year, recounted the wedding incident in detail. He explained that Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was scheduled as a romantic dance with his wife, Nicola. Instead, his mother was waiting to dance with him. He described the experience as deeply uncomfortable and humiliating, stating, "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." When questioned about the public statements and the subsequent fallout, Victoria Beckham shared that she and her husband, former footballer Sir David Beckham, are "trying to do the best we can" in their parenting roles. She reflected on the distinct challenges of raising young adult and adult children compared to younger ones, acknowledging the complexities that arise. Her comments represent her first public statement following her son's widely reported remarks in January. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham had previously accused his parents, and his mother in particular, of actively attempting to undermine his relationship with Nicola Peltz, an actress and the daughter of prominent Wall Street investor Nelson Peltz. He claimed, "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped." He further alleged that his mother "cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour." Victoria Beckham reiterated her commitment to her children, stating, "We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it." Addressing the impact of negative press on her fashion business, Beckham asserted that it does not affect her enterprise. She believes her products are sought after due to their inherent quality, rather than their association with her personal brand. Nevertheless, she acknowledged that her time as a member of the Spice Girls provided invaluable lessons in brand building, observing, "For me, it’s about creating an illusion." This statement contrasts with some of Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's claims that his parents prioritize "Brand Beckham" above all else, while projecting an image of a "perfect family." In a previous Instagram post, he voiced his feelings, stating, "The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," adding that this has caused him "overwhelming anxiety" throughout his life. Victoria Beckham also spoke about the broader impact of public scrutiny on her and David’s families in the 1990s and 2000s. She acknowledged the significant adjustments her parents had to make when paparazzi began appearing outside their home, though she did not describe it as a feeling of guilt





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