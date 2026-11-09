Victoria Big Build Royal Commission Hears CFMEU Threats and Government Access Concerns

The first block of public hearings for Victoria's Big Build royal commission has begun, focusing on a June 2022 work stoppage at the Gap Road level crossing removal project in Sunbury, with evidence about CFMEU threats, government access, and project cost blowouts.

Victoria's Big Build royal commission has started its first two-week block of public hearings, focusing on a June 2022 work stoppage at the Gap Road level crossing removal project in Sunbury, north of Melbourne.

The project involved removing a level crossing and building a new rail bridge and underpass. It was the focus of Monday's hearing, which explored events leading up to the stop-work. The commission heard that project costs blew out by an estimated $6 million. It also heard that a major contractor, John Holland, was wary of the CFMEU's unprecedented access to government ministers and alleged threats against subcontractors.

Also read Victoria's Big Build Royal Commission Opens First Public Hearings Into Alleged Corruption

Counsel assisting the commission, Chris Young KC, said 20 witnesses have been compelled to appear during the November hearings, which will focus on what government officials did during a June 2022 meeting to appease the union. Young said all themes being canvassed were allegations at this stage, some of which had been denied. He noted that in 2017, John Holland flagged concerns about the CFMEU's relationship with the Andrews government.

A memo dated 2017 said: It is worth noting the significance of the CFMEU's relationship with the Andrews government in Victoria and the impact this is having and will have in the future in respect to client relationships. The union movement played a critical role in the election of the government, both organisationally and financially. The premier is factionally aligned with the Socialist Left and the CFMEU is the key industrial organisation in that faction.

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CFMEU Access to Ministers

We also understand the CFMEU have unprecedented access to ministers and other key Victorian government stakeholders. We reasonably expect that the CFMEU in particular will have a substantial amount of knowledge around proposed government tenders and input in respect to the tender process. John Holland also noted in 2017 that the CFMEU was proud of the fact that none of their site visits are code compliant.

The company said it was thus particularly mindful of the optics in its interactions with union stakeholders. Four years later, John Holland noted that the CFMEU are emboldened by their success on major infrastructure projects, and later in 2021, that they enjoy a significant level of influence within the state government.

The commission heard that John Holland became increasingly cautious in its interactions with the CFMEU, with documents describing an escalating campaign by the union on the Gap Road site leading up to the June 2022 stop-work. Young said there was increasing awareness within the construction sector about the prospect of industrial action curtailing work and the growing influence of the CFMEU in the years before the union interfered in the Gap Road project.

He said four CFMEU officials who would later force work to stop at Gap Road had similarly interfered in the project previously. They entered the project's eastern portal 29 times in January 2020 and were involved in activity considered unlawful. Despite that, the government asked if the safety issues they raised were valid. A very high risk rating was applied to the possibility of industrial action on Gap Road.

Escalation Before Gap Road Stop-Work

But it was not until May 2022 that this risk escalated, and CFMEU officials more regularly appeared on site. By early June, Neil Thompson, health and safety manager for the Rail Network Alliance, called police for help removing union officials who were stopping work by sitting on barriers and refusing to move.

Internal notes taken on the union activity showed references to CFMEU officials warning workers: you guys better not turn up tonight otherwise we will smash you during the day, and that their life would be made very difficult for them personally if they continued working on the project. One instance was captured in notes from an internal contractor meeting about conduct on site ahead of the June 2022 stop-work.

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Young read from a transcript: CFMEU are putting pressure on Wagstaff not to work tonight, said you guys better not turn up tonight otherwise we'll smash you during the day. The commission heard that police and WorkSafe Victoria were notified, but Victoria Police took no action as it was regarded as an occupational health and safety issue.

A recording of a phone call between Thompson and WorkSafe and a subsequent email showed that on 6 June, the day before a meeting central to the commission's hearings, he was unclear about how to get work to continue on site. Thompson stressed the need for the union to be removed, given trains had been stopped on the line in order for a bridge to be built.

In the call to WorkSafe, he said: We actually called Victoria police to escort themself off site. Victoria police said there was nothing they could do. We're going around in circles a bit because last week WorkSafe said there was nothing they could do. We're just having to put up with no work happening at the moment.

The following day, Young said, there was a 13-minute meeting, followed by a subsequent meeting at the CFMEU, which resolved the issues. He said that while the commission had obtained significant documentation regarding the events leading up to the meeting, little was known about what occurred during it, and why it was significant, so the commission would be reliant on the memory witnesses had of conversations four years ago.

Premier Defends Royal Commission

The royal commission has already received a raft of information, including private hearings and requests for more than 110,000 documents. Earlier on Monday, Premier Ben Carroll said the royal commission was one that Victoria needed and Victorians deserve. He said: I want every Victorian to get the answers they deserve. This is a royal commission for Victoria.

It's a tough royal commission. It's truly independent - it has the broadest terms of reference possible, a special prosecutor established as well. I said I'd do this in my first press conference and now it is up and running as it should be. Carroll confirmed legal representation for two former premiers, Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews, was supported by the state as has been the case at other previous royal commissions.

Opposition leader Jess Wilson said: They've trashed the future of this state, and now Ben Carroll is allowing the taxpayer to foot the bill for them to be defended in the royal commission, it doesn't pass the pub test. Carroll also denied any knowledge of the CFMEU's access to senior government officials and ministers. He said: What today's hearings show is that I am a premier that will make the tough decisions. The hearing continues.