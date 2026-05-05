Victoria Downgrades Economic Growth Forecasts Amid Global Uncertainty

The Victorian state budget has been revised downwards due to the impact of the Middle East conflict, rising fuel prices, and increasing interest rates, leading to concerns about the state’s growing debt.

Victoria ’s economic growth forecasts have been significantly downgraded due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the resulting global economic pressures, including surging fuel prices and increasing interest rates.

The state budget reveals a revised real Gross State Product (GSP) growth projection of 1.75 per cent for the current financial year, a decrease from the 2.25 per cent anticipated in the December budget update and the 2.5 per cent forecast in the previous year’s budget. This downward revision extends to future years, with growth for 2026/27 slashed to 1.5 per cent and 2027/28 trimmed to 2 per cent.

The budget papers explicitly state that elevated prices for essential inputs like fuel and fertiliser are directly increasing business costs and the cost of living, which is expected to dampen consumer spending. Furthermore, rising interest rates are predicted to negatively impact interest-rate sensitive sectors, particularly household consumption and dwelling investment. Treasurer Jaclyn Symes acknowledged the challenges posed by inflation and global instability, but maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook, emphasizing the state’s inherent economic strength and resilience.

She highlighted expectations of continued employment growth and business investment as mitigating factors. However, analysts at S&P Global Ratings suggest the government’s revised assumptions may still be overly optimistic, particularly concerning oil and gas prices. They warn that a prolonged disruption in the Middle East could further undermine Victoria’s fiscal forecasts through higher interest rates, reduced consumption, and increased unemployment. Concerns were also raised regarding additional pre-election spending, which could exacerbate the state’s fiscal vulnerabilities.

The budget indicates that a protracted war could reduce economic growth to as low as 0.78 per cent next year, although this is not considered the most probable scenario. The state’s debt is projected to reach substantial levels, hitting $175.6 billion by June 2027 and escalating to $191.1 billion by June 2029, before reaching $199.3 billion by June 2030. While a gradual decline in debt as a percentage of GSP is anticipated, it will remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The budget also details revenue and expenditure projections. Government revenue is expected to be $115.6 billion in 2026/27, exceeding the December forecast by $4.2 billion, with an average annual growth of 2.7 per cent over the next four years. Total expenditure is projected at $114.5 billion in 2026/27 and $115.1 billion the following year. Taxes are expected to generate $43.2 billion in 2026/27, growing at an average of 5.1 per cent over the subsequent three years, outpacing spending growth.

Payroll taxes, including levies related to COVID debt and mental health initiatives, will be the largest revenue source, reaching $12.5 billion in 2026/27 and increasing to $14.5 billion by 2029/30. Despite the projected operating surplus, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson criticized the budget for its reliance on higher debt and taxes without a clear strategy for accelerating economic growth.

She pointed to a significant $7.7 billion cash deficit forecast for the next financial year, encompassing all government entities, as a more accurate reflection of the state’s financial position. The budget reflects a complex interplay of global economic headwinds, domestic fiscal pressures, and political considerations





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Victoria State Budget Economic Growth Middle East Conflict Fuel Prices Interest Rates Debt Inflation Treasurer Jaclyn Symes S&P Global Ratings

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