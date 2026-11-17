Victoria's major political parties outline competing plans for the upcoming election, focusing on toll caps, tax reductions, and housing affordability measures.

Voters in Victoria will head to the polls with a range of big-ticket issues shaping the election campaign, from the rising cost of living and housing affordability to the state of the health system, crime, and transport infrastructure. Major political entities have each put forward detailed plans outlining how they would tackle some of the state's biggest challenges, with competing promises on everything from building more homes and improving schools to fixing roads and bringing down household costs.

Transport Caps and Healthcare Expansion Plans

The Victorian Labor Party has introduced a comprehensive package combining existing programs, including Free Kinder, with proposed changes to tolls, public transport fares, and the land tax threshold. This initiative aims to limit weekly costs for drivers and commuters while providing financial relief to motorists. Labor has also proposed extending free dental care to all Victorians, beyond those currently eligible for public dental services, alongside continuing free public transport for under-18s and free weekend travel for seniors.

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Specifically, Labor plans to introduce a $30 weekly toll cap from January 1, 2027, with rebates capped at $5,000 per vehicle over the year. Small businesses can claim rebates for up to five vehicles. Additionally, the party intends to cap public transport fares at $30 a week from January 1, 2027, for two years, with concession fares capped at $15. Other measures include allowing electronic toll notices to remove paper administration fees for motorists who forget their eTag and expanding kindergarten access with 35 new and expanded centers providing 4,200 places and another 25 school-based kindergartens planned by 2028.

Liberal Tax Cuts and Infrastructure Investment

The Liberal Party has focused heavily on reducing taxes and charges they say are adding to household and business costs, including land tax, road tolls, and the Emergency Services Tax. They propose increasing the land tax threshold from $50,000 to $300,000 over five years, a change the party estimates would save 280,000 Victorians up to $975 a year. The Liberals have also pledged to abolish stamp duty for first home buyers and remove payroll tax for government and non-government schools.

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Further commitments include abolishing the charge referred to as the GP Tax and scrapping restrictions on gas appliances in new homes. The party has pledged to abolish the Holiday and Tourism Tax, which they argue increases costs for tourism operators and Victorian holidaymakers. A $5 billion commitment to road repairs and resurfacing is intended to reduce vehicle damage and improve road safety and travel times. The Liberals also propose a $50 weekly toll cap for cars, light commercial vehicles, and small business fleets of up to five vehicles, while increasing firming capacity in the electricity grid to focus on energy affordability and reliability.

Green Housing Controls and School Fee Reductions

The Victorian Greens have proposed removing additional costs associated with public schooling, including so-called voluntary fees for extracurricular activities such as camps, excursions, and instrumental music. Lower-income families would receive assistance with school supplies, uniforms, textbooks, and computer equipment. The party has also proposed government-backed loans for household efficiency upgrades, solar panels, and batteries, with repayments deferred until the property is sold.

In the housing sector, the Greens have outlined policies including banning rental bidding, introducing rent controls, and allowing tenants to challenge rent increases without risking their tenancy. Their cost-related commitments include establishing a clearer public transport fare structure and removing fees for purchasing reusable myki cards. The party also aims to improve access to affordable allied health and GP services through community health centers and reduce ambulance costs for people on low incomes, addressing key affordability concerns for renters and families.

One Nation Policy Reforms and Family Support

One Nation has proposed winding back land tax increases on rental properties and small property owners, arguing that additional costs have been passed on to tenants through higher rents. The party says it would assess the cost of reversing the increases rather than immediately abolishing land tax altogether. Its proposed insurance stamp duty exemption would remove the 10 per cent charge on home, contents, and car insurance, aiming to reduce overheads for households and businesses alike.

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The party has also called to scrap net-zero targets and subsidies, prioritizing domestic gas supply and reversing the ban on gas connections in new homes. Under its families package, One Nation proposes removing out-of-pocket maternity costs for women using the public system and providing a $2,000 contribution towards private maternity care. Furthermore, the party would provide every school-age child in Victoria with $150 towards organized sport each summer and winter season, regardless of family income, directly targeting family budgets and community participation.