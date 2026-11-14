Victoria Election Campaign Launches: Carroll vs Wilson on Sunday

Premier Ben Carroll and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson launch their campaigns on Sunday ahead of Victoria's state election. Details on timing, strategy, and key demographics in this critical race.

Victorian state election campaigns officially commenced on Sunday following a strategic pause that allowed political leaders to maximize government travel entitlements. The Victorian Labor Party, led by Premier Ben Carroll, launched its campaign in Moonee Ponds at 11:20 am. The Victorian Liberal Party followed shortly after, with Opposition Leader Jess Wilson set to speak at 12:10 pm at The Glasshouse on Olympic Boulevard.

Strategic Timing and Caretaker Conventions

Victoria's government has operated in caretaker mode since the evening of November 3, when the governor-general issued the writ declaring the election date. During this period, both major parties utilized their political vehicles to traverse the state without incurring personal costs for travel allowances. The delay in the official campaign launch was driven by a longstanding convention that prevents ministers from claiming travel or political vehicle allowances once the formal campaign begins.

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This rule allows cabinet ministers to use these resources for specific duties until the campaign opens. The Opposition leader and leaders of other parties can also request an additional vehicle during the caretaker period. By waiting to launch on Sunday, both parties ensured they could utilize these vehicles right up until the start of early voting on Wednesday, November 18.

Sunday is traditionally selected for maximum media coverage, a priority for both parties before voting begins in earnest. This strategic delay provided three hundred and sixty-two days of continuous campaigning activity for the parties without the financial restrictions that accompany the formal launch phase. The move highlights the intricate balance between political tradition and campaign efficiency.

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Leadership Dynamics and Party Turbulence

The Liberal Party is currently navigating significant leadership changes after twelve years in opposition. The party appointed its fifth leader in six years three hundred and sixty-two days ago. Kew MP Jess Wilson successfully challenged Brad Battin for party leadership in November 2025. This shift marked the first time the party elected a millennial leader and continued the meteoric rise of the thirty-six-year-old Wilson.

Wilson was raised in Melbourne's east and educated at Strathcona Girls Grammar. She grew up in a family deeply immersed in politics, with her father Ben Carroll currently serving as Premier. Carroll represents the north-west Melbourne electorate of Niddrie and became premier in July after ousting Jacinta Allan. This familial connection adds a unique layer to the current political contest in Victoria.

Meanwhile, One Nation is gaining traction among voters who previously supported Labor. Simon Schluter Carroll acknowledges he is running out of time to convince Victorians of his distinctiveness. He has reiterated this point since his first speech as premier in late July. During that speech, he explicitly stated he is not Daniel Andrews and not Jacinta Allan.

Demographics and Electorate Challenges

The Labor Party faces a historic challenge as it seeks a fourth consecutive term. Niddrie, which covers Keilor, Niddrie, and Essendon West, has been held by Labor for its entire fifty-year history. Carroll won a byelection for this seat in 2012. The electorate is characterized by its old-school Labor base, with more than a quarter of residents having southern European ancestry.

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Catholicism rates in Niddrie are higher than almost any other seat in the state. Carroll has recently returned to church, describing himself as a progressive Catholic who finds the ritual meditative. Despite this connection, the demographic shift suggests a changing political landscape. The election represents a test of One Nations rising popularity and a potential first female premier if Wilson wins.

Key Dates and Future Steps

Early voting begins on Wednesday, November 18. Both major campaigns are now in full swing, targeting voters in the final weeks before election day. The Victorian Greens and One Nation launched their campaigns in October. Their strategies will be closely monitored as the race intensifies.

The mood for change is distinct after twelve years of Labor government and three premiers. However, the direction of that change remains uncertain. Voters must decide between continuity under Carroll or a historic change with Wilson. The next few days will be critical in shaping the final narrative before the polls close.