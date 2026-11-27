Victorians vote today after a campaign dominated by Labor's plummeting polls, soaring debt and law-and-order concerns, with the Coalition expected to win government.

Victoria ns head to the polls today after a campaign marked by Labor's plummeting polling and a controversial last-minute policy dump from the Coalition. About half of the state's 4.7 million eligible voters have already cast ballots by post or at early voting centres.

The rest will vote today, with the election widely expected to bring a change of government after 12 years of Labor. Since 2014, Labor has been led by Daniel Andrews, Jacinta Allan and now Ben Carroll. The party won three elections promising major change. Polls suggest voters will now deliver a message that something went awry.

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Victoria Debt Surge and Economic Warnings

Victoria's net debt was 22.3 billion dollars when Labor came to power. The latest financial update projects 172.5 billion dollars by mid-2027, and 196 billion dollars by the end of the decade. The debt-to-GSP ratio was 5.6 per cent in 2014 and now sits at 24 per cent. The interest bill this year is 8.85 billion dollars, or about one million dollars an hour.

That is more than the state spends annually on police, public transport or ambulance services. Economists warn debt can only fall when the government delivers a net surplus, which Victoria has not had since 2008-9. Independent economist Saul Eslake said Victoria had grown too reliant on population growth to boost the economy.

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Eslake added that Victoria's economy has come to depend more on low-productivity industries, while high-productivity industries have declined by more as a share of the economy than in any other state. Crime has also been a roller-coaster. In June 2015, the rate of criminal incidents per 100,000 people was 5750. It plunged during pandemic lockdowns, hit a peak of 6716 in 2025, and fell to 6310 this year.

Rising Crime Rates and Police Response

The rise has been driven by retail and car theft, assault and aggravated burglaries. High-profile violent crimes by young offenders forced Labor to abandon progressive reforms to the age of criminal responsibility and introduce blunt adult time for violent crime laws. Labor came to power promising to address family violence and immediately called a nation-leading royal commission. It made 227 recommendations and led to huge investments, but family violence assaults rose steadily after the inquiry and peaked in the pandemic.

Police note these offences were previously underreported due to stigma. Polling shows crime and policing were among voters' top concerns, and both parties have brandished tough-on-crime credentials. In health, Labor invested billions and built a dozen hospitals. Carroll leant heavily on that record during the campaign and attacked the Coalition, claiming Opposition Leader Jess Wilson would Americanise the system.

Health System Struggles and Hospital Issues

But ambulances have not once hit their 15-minute response time benchmark under Labor, with standards falling since the pandemic. Waiting lists for elective surgery have climbed, and emergency departments have struggled. Labor also promised a royal commission on mental health in 2018. It made 74 recommendations, including establishing community mental health services.

Early action was encouraging, and a specialist tax was created to boost funding. However, experts say there has been significant lag time acting on those recommendations. More funding is needed at community level and to staff inpatient hospital beds. One expert said there had never been significant change there.

Labor was also in charge during COVID-19. Andrews initially won plaudits for keeping the virus at bay, but lengthy lockdowns and the problem-plagued hotel quarantine system became sources of controversy. The 100 billion dollar Big Build will define much of Labor's success and its likely downfall. Andrews won elections promising major transport works, and the Metro Tunnel, West Gate Tunnel and 96 level crossing removals followed.

Big Build Scandals and Infrastructure Costs

The North East Link is due to open in 2028, while construction is under way on the controversial Suburban Rail Loop. Its future is under a cloud as the Coalition promises to review it. The infrastructure boom has been marred by cost blowouts and corruption scandals. Revelations of serious misconduct and criminal infiltration on the Big Build became a major problem for Allan and led Carroll to call a royal commission.

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Public hearings began in September. Data from the Commonwealth Grants Commission also shows Victoria paid 10 per cent more than other states to provide an average level of infrastructure. The past four years brought difficult chapters for both major parties. Labor and the Liberals each had three leadership changes since the last election.

Labor's popularity plummeted amid Big Build corruption allegations and a controversial change to the emergency services levy. Allan was backed into resigning in July. After earlier denying he would challenge her, then-deputy premier Ben Carroll became leader after what was described as a chaotic party room meeting. The Liberal Party rolled out Matthew Guy, Brad Battin and finally Jess Wilson as leaders.

But leadership challenges faded as the party surged in the polls on the back of home invasions, car thefts, machete attacks and firebombings. The Wilson-led opposition continued a law and order platform throughout the year, which played out as an extended election campaign well beyond the traditional six-week timeframes. Carroll, Wilson, One Nation's Warren Pickering and the Greens' Ellen Sandell fronted a televised leaders forum, discussing questions from the audience.

One Nation is expected to attract more than 20 per cent of the primary vote. Sandell used colourful stunts to keep the Greens campaign focused on environmental advocacy and social justice. The party is looking to retain Melbourne, Richmond and Brunswick, and is optimistic about taking back Northcote and Prahran. But Sandell said the party faced tough hurdles.

This time, in particular, in order for the Greens to win a seat, we essentially have to get more votes than Labor, Liberal, One Nation combined because of the preference deals have done with each other. Campaigners accused yet another of making misogynistic comments. Labor is bracing for a devastating hit to the party's primary vote.

Despite calling a royal commission into the Big Build allegations, Carroll has been weighed down by soaring debt and two controversial leaders during Labor's years in government. While polling continues to suggest a Wilson-led Coalition will win today's election, the results are not expected to be all rosy. The ABC will simulcast its program on 774 ABC Melbourne and across all ABC Regional Victorian radio stations.

Tune in online and keep an eye on the ABC's social media platforms for highlights and more election news and analysis.