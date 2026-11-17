Leaders of Victoria's four major parties faced off in a rare televised debate ahead of the Nov 28 election, tackling school funding, energy policy, and accountability.

On Tuesday night, the leaders of Victoria's four most popular political parties gathered at Melbourne's Sofitel Hotel for a high-stakes debate preceding the state election scheduled for next Saturday. This was the only debate the four leaders agreed to host during the entire campaign, and despite being hosted by the cable news service News24, it attracted very few viewers from the general public who are set to begin early voting from Wednesday.

Debate Dynamics and Key Policy Clash

Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, One Nation leader Warren Pickering, and Greens leader Ellen Sandell engaged in a candid discussion covering a broad spectrum of policy differences without relying on sanitized campaign talking points. The interaction revealed distinct political personalities, with Carroll displaying careful, staccato messaging while Wilson frequently interrupted her opponents to ensure she finished her points.

Also read Live: Victorian Premier Ben Carroll grilled over Labor's poor polling results

Greens leader Ellen Sandell offered free-wheeling critiques against tech companies and data centers, describing them as vampires, while Warren Pickering appeared eager to attack any leader who entered his speaking range. The session included sharp exchanges on energy policy, fiscal management, debt reduction, and health policy, including the potential need for a dedicated minister for people living with Autism similar to the model in South Australia.

School Funding and Accountability Demands

One of the most intense moments occurred when Jess Wilson challenged Premier Ben Carroll regarding a decision he made as education minister to secretly cut $2.4 billion from public school funding. She pressed him on why he was not upfront with Victorians at the time, forcing him to defend Labor's record of delivering record funding over the past 12 years.

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Ellen Sandell countered by noting that her grade three daughter will be close to finishing high school by 2034, the year Victoria's schools are scheduled to become fully funded under previous agreements. This exchange highlighted the difficult position Carroll faced in balancing Labor's legacy with the policies he has since changed, a situation that nearly flustered him when asked about wiping the memory of former premier Daniel Andrews from voters.

Voter Sentiment and Strategic Outcomes

Billy, an audience member with a grey ponytail and Santa Claus beard, delivered a lyrical curmudgeon critique stating that nobody believes politicians anymore and that honorable should be removed from most politicians' titles. He asked how the leaders would increase transparency and accountability so Victorians could trust that mistakes would be dealt with in a trustworthy way.

While it is difficult to declare a single winner, each leader achieved specific strategic goals from the Sofitel showdown. Jess Wilson avoided making a significant mistake, Warren Pickering demonstrated that One Nation can compete in the next parliament, and Ellen Sandell secured strong material for edited clips aimed at general voters rather than just the News24 audience.

Looking Ahead to Voting Day

Premier Ben Carroll entered the debate knowing that Labor needed to produce a spectacular performance to avoid a rout on November 28, especially with early voting starting the next morning. Although he fell short of that lofty measure, he managed to stand his ground throughout the evening, setting the stage for a critical week of early voting and the final days of the campaign.