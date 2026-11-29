Labor suffers devastating primary vote collapses in Victoria, losing key seats in Mill Park and facing steep losses in Bendigo as One Nation and Liberals capitalize on voter discontent.

Victorian voters delivered a stark rebuke to the state government in the recent election, with the Labor Party experiencing unprecedented collapses in its primary vote across multiple strongholds. The most dramatic shifts occurred in the Bendigo suburb of Epsom and the traditionally safe Labor seat of Mill Park, where dissatisfaction with the government's economic management and policy directions drove significant voter realignment.

Labor Loses Epsom to the Nationals

Former Premier Jacinta Allan's seat of Bendigo saw a massive swing against Labor, particularly in the suburb of Epsom. At the 2022 election, Allan claimed more than 52 per cent of the 1152 valid votes cast at Epsom, winning the booth 67-33 on a two-party preferred basis. On Saturday, that result was completely reversed, signaling a deep erosion of the government's base in the regional city.

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Labor candidate Tim Rickwood could muster only 16.8 per cent of the primary vote in Epsom. On the two-party preferred count, he was muscled away 65-35 by the Nationals' Andrew Lethlean. Even by the standards of the weekend election, the 35-point collapse in Labor's primary vote in Epsom was stunningly large. But across booths around the state, Labor's vote was slashed by at least 20 points, indicating a broad-based rejection of the incumbent administration.

Mill Park Seat Flips Amid One Nation Surge

The seat of Mill Park, which had been safely in Labor hands since 1992 and before that formed part of John Cain's seat of Bundoora, ended its long political streak on Saturday. The area had seen One Nation perform strongly, with Pauline Hanson and her state leader, Warren Pickering, heading to Mill Park on the final full day of campaigning, a move that appeared to pay off in terms of vote share.

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In The Lakes booth, the results were particularly telling. In 2022, Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio won 50 per cent of the primary vote, with One Nation not fielding a candidate. Four years later, new Labor candidate Elizabeth Nealy could attract just 23.8 per cent of the primary vote. This was a repudiation of Labor, but not an embrace of the Liberal Party whose candidate, Joel Drysdale, gained just 27 per cent of the primary vote.

The big winner was One Nation's Arthur Tsoutsoulis who landed with a bang, claiming 26.4 per cent of the vote among The Lakes' electors. So strong was Tsoutsoulis, and so weak Nealy, that by Sunday afternoon the contest for Mill Park was between One Nation and the Liberal Party. Labor had been pushed into third place, marking a historic defeat for the party in a seat it had held for decades.

One Nation Dominates Regional Booths

The rise of One Nation was not limited to Melbourne suburbs; it also reshaped the landscape in regional Victoria. In the tiny booth of Dingwall, just south of Kerang, the Greens candidate did not attract a single vote in 2022, where incumbent Craig Walsh polled 89 per cent of the vote. However, his retirement, and the rise of One Nation, opened an electoral door that fundamentally changed the dynamics of the region.

At the weekend, the Greens still couldn't find a voter at the Dingwall booth. New Nationals candidate Brett Hosking did, but not nearly as many as Walsh. He and One Nation's Garner Smith both managed 47 per cent of the Dingwall booth vote. In Kyabram, the Nationals' vote fell by 15 percentage points while Smith managed more than 38 per cent of the vote, putting significant pressure on the Nationals' traditional margins.

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Government Retains Seats Despite Narrow Margins

Despite the widespread turmoil, some government representatives managed to secure their seats, though their margins were severely tested. In the seat of Kew, the premier comfortably won her seat, but there are clear signs of enduring pressure from independent candidates. In the Kew booth, Wilson's primary vote climbed from 35 per cent to 42 per cent. Independent Sophie Torney, who gave Wilson trouble in 2022, again highlighted the threat posed by the non-aligned, with her primary vote in Kew increasing from 28 per cent to 31 per cent.

Another notable shift occurred in the seat of Melbourne, where Greens leader Ellen Sandell increased her margin. The Docklands booth had been Sandell's weakest in 2022, picking up 30 per cent of the vote. This time, she managed 32.5 per cent despite Labor's vote in the booth collapsing by more than 20 points. The Liberal vote in Docklands lifted from 22 per cent to 29 per cent, while One Nation garnered 8.6 per cent.

On the far left, the Victorian Socialists' Jordan van den Lamb doubled his party's support to 8.9 per cent in Docklands. Across the seat of Melbourne, the Victorian Socialists picked up 12.1 per cent of the vote - better than One Nation and within spitting distance of Labor's 16.8 per cent. These results suggest that while the government survived, it did so with a fractured mandate and significant challenges ahead as it attempts to rebuild trust with a disillusioned electorate across both metropolitan and regional Victoria.