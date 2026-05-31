Victoria Ends Free Public Transport, Myki Tapping Resumes Monday

Victoria's two-month free public transport initiative ends Monday, forcing commuters to resume using myki cards. The scheme boosted ridership by 19% and saved passengers up to $456, but faced criticism over crowding and budget costs.

After two months of free travel, Victorians will need to retrieve their myki cards from drawers and handbags starting Monday, as the state government ends its temporary fare-free public transport initiative.

The scheme, initially introduced in April to combat skyrocketing fuel prices and provide cost-of-living relief, was extended through May before transitioning to half-price fares for the remainder of the year at a cost of $432 million to the state budget. Data from myki gate reads and V/Line head counts revealed over 68 million trips were taken from March 31 to May 11, a 19% increase compared to the same period last year.

Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams stated that the initiative made a real difference for cash-strapped Victorians, but emphasized it was always intended as a temporary measure. Passengers were informed of the May 31 end date through announcements, posters, and customer service staff, who will continue to remind commuters in the coming weeks. While many commuters were aware of the cut-off, some were not.

One tram rider expressed surprise at the lack of a larger advertising campaign alerting people to resume tapping on. The majority of passengers reported using public transport more frequently during the free period and were disappointed to see it end. University student Prabhpreet Kaur noted far more people on trains, leading to crowded carriages and occasional waits, but the financial savings made it worthwhile.

Bruno Vocale, unaware of the cut-off, appreciated seeing more young people using transit and hoped for free fares to continue. Long-time climate advocate Matthew Wright launched a campaign to make public transport permanently free, citing environmental benefits and reduced congestion. He criticized the myki system as friction and called the government's reinstatement of fares a return to obstruction. In the 2024-25 financial year, passengers paid $736 million in fares for a ticketing system costing $189 million annually to operate.

Wright acknowledged the need for expanded services but argued that eliminating fares would reduce infrastructure costs. Some commuters viewed the free initiative as an unfair drain on the budget, while regional residents with mobility issues reported difficulty finding seats and having to stand for long periods. Public Transport Users Association spokesman Daniel Bowen noted that while people love free rides, the removal of the V/Line booking system caused crowding and uncertainty. He welcomed the return of seat bookings.

The government stated that the initiative helped take pressure off fuel costs and saved commuters up to $456 over the two months. A contactless payment trial will resume on selected lines in June, expanding to trams, buses, and regional rail





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