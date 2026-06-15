Victoria Expands Work-From-Home Rights to Casuals and Part-Timers in New Legislation

Victoria is set to enact laws guaranteeing the right to work from home for two days a week, with new inclusions for casual and part-time employees. The policy, aiming to save workers thousands and boost workforce participation, faces business opposition over flexibility concerns but is defended as a necessary modernisation of workplace rights.

The Victorian government is advancing new legislation to formalise the right to work from home, extending protections to casual and part-time workers. Premier Jacinta Allan is set to announce further details of the laws, initially proposed last year, which mandate that employers allow eligible employees to work from home for two days per week where such arrangements are feasible.

The government projects that fully utilising this policy could save workers up to $5000 annually. The Premier emphasised that the policy benefits families, saving both time and money while enabling more parents to remain in the workforce. The laws are scheduled to commence on 1 September, subject to parliamentary passage, with small businesses employing fewer than 15 staff granted an extended implementation deadline of 1 July 2027.

The inclusion of casual and part-time employees will operate on a pro-rata basis, calculated according to their ordinary hours of work. The legislative framework will embed the right to work from home within the state's equal opportunity statutes, providing clear mechanisms for resolving disputes between businesses and employees. Initially, the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission will mediate disputes. Should resolution fail, cases may escalate to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

This structured approach aims to create certainty and fairness. However, the policy has drawn opposition from several business groups. They argue that legislating specific work arrangements is superfluous, contending it reduces flexibility for both staff and employers. They maintain that such conditions are best negotiated directly between employers and employees at the enterprise level.

In opposition to the business critique, Premier Allan has defended the legislation as a necessary safeguard for flexible working practices that burgeoned during the COVID-19 pandemic. She cautioned that without statutory protection, these arrangements could be eroded over time by political shifts or legal challenges. The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a submission, warned of negative economic repercussions, stating the law adds to Victoria's already challenging business environment.

A chamber survey of 700 businesses revealed that while 76% of respondents reported staff regularly working from home, 77% required a minimum number of in-office days-typically three-and 63% had a formal work-from-home policy. Despite business reservations, Victorian Treasurer and Industrial Relations Minister Jaclyn Symes asserts the law will broaden the workforce benefiting from such arrangements, ultimately stimulating the economy.

The Coalition's stance on the legislation remains undetermined pending review of the final text, meaning the government may require crossbench support in the Legislative Council to secure passage for a September commencement





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Work From Home Law Casual Part-Time Worker Rights Jacinta Allan Legislation Victorian Remote Work Policy Business Flexibility Debate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria to Embed Youth Mentors in Hospitals to Divert Young Offenders from CrimeA new $2.5 million Victorian government pilot will place youth workers and mentors in The Alfred and Royal Children's hospitals to support injured young offenders, offering practical help with housing, drug services, and education to change their life trajectory during a critical recovery window.

Read more »

Victoria Secures Australian Open Golf Tournaments for 2027, 2029, and 2030Victoria will host the Australian Open in 2027 and again in 2029 and 2030 after reaching an agreement with Golf Australia, while South Australia will host the tournament in 2028 and other years. The 2027 event is set for Peninsula-Kingswood golf club. The 2028 tournament moves to Adelaide's new North Adelaide Golf Club, and Victoria also prepares for the President's Cup at Kingston Heath in 2028. Co-sanctioning with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour from 2028 is expected to boost prize money and attract top players including Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, and Max Homa.

Read more »

Victoria Secures Australian Open Golf for 2027, 2029, and 2030 in Multi-Year DealVictoria has locked in hosting rights for the Australian Open golf tournament in 2027, 2029, and 2030, with the 2027 event set for Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club. The 2028 tournament will be played in Adelaide, while South Australia will host three times through 2034. The deal follows a new co-sanctioning agreement with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, boosting prize money and attracting top players like Rory McIlroy.

Read more »

Tauck Expands Gen X‑Focused Roam Itineraries Amid Rising DemandLuxury travel operator Tauck is enlarging its Roam program, tailoring small‑group tours to Generation X's preferences for a mix of guided structure and independent exploration, after research shows the demographic values premium, convenient experiences and boutique stays.

Read more »