Authorities warn that large parts of Victoria face elevated fire risk from January, with fast-running grassfires potentially continuing into autumn, while other parts of southern and central Australia also face heightened threats.

Authorities are warning Victoria ns to prepare for an increased risk of bushfires and grassfires in the state's north, west and far East Gippsland. The alert comes as large parts of southern and central Australia face elevated fire risk this summer.

The warnings were issued after a wet spring and forecasts of high summer temperatures. Most of Victoria, eastern Tasmania and large parts of South Australia, Western Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory face heightened bushfire risk. This is driven by high fuel loads, low soil moisture and forecast hot and dry conditions, according to the seasonal outlook from the Australian and New Zealand Council for Fire and Emergency Services (AFAC), released on Friday.

Also read Breaking: Flinders Island bushfire prompts emergency warning to residents, tourists

Fire chiefs urge Victorians to prepare plans

The AFAC chief executive, Rob Webb, said nearly every state had areas of above average risk heading into the hottest part of the year. He urged people to make sure they had a plan and to talk to family and neighbours.

"Know what you're going to do and know where you'll get your information - don't wait till the fire's there," he said. Recent rains had spurred abundant grass growth in places, which could dry rapidly, creating the potential for grassfires as the weather warms up, AFAC said. Emergency Management Commissioner Tim Wiebusch and the heads of Victoria's fire and rescue authorities met in Melbourne today for the release of the outlook.

The outlook warns northern and western Victoria face an increased fire risk from January with the potential for fast-running grassfires continuing into autumn. Victoria's south-west and East Gippsland are also expected to see an increased fire risk, particularly in bush and forested areas with higher dead fuel levels due to below-average spring rain.

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"While parts of our state have had good rain in spring, forecast high temperatures in late summer mean that grassfires and bushfires will occur," Mr Wiebusch said. Last month was the warmest October on record, the BOM said, at 1.05 degrees Celsius above the 1961-1990 average. It is the largest monthly positive anomaly on record since 1900.

"Victoria's likely tracking to be one of the warmest years on record. We're starting from a warm point already," said BOM forecaster Diana Eadie. Mr Wiebusch said Victorians should prepare for a range of emergency situations.

"We've seen flash flooding, we've seen low levels of riverine flooding. But we've also seen earthquakes and we've also seen the risk of thunderstorm asthma," he said.

"Over these coming weeks, all Victorians need to prepare for a mixed bag of emergencies over our high-risk weather season as we come through our summer months. " He added that above-average sea surface temperatures could also increase the risk of heavy rainfall. "We only need one bad day to have a bad summer, so we need to prepare now while we can prepare," said Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Garry Cook.

Mr Cook said the CFA had reviewed more than 800 lessons from last summer and would do more to use local knowledge this season. Forest Fire Management Victoria Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said his crews would take a "first attack model" and aim to keep forest fires under 5 hectares.

"All we need is one week of drying conditions and then, all of a sudden, those forest fuels become available to burn," he said. He also said people may see green roadside grasses late into summer as landholders wait to reduce fuel loads.

"Seeing tall green grass on the roadside isn't a threat. When it starts to dry out, that's when it's a threat.

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Last summer saw record burning across Victoria

" Last summer, more than 440,000 hectares of land burned across Victoria - an area larger than the Black Saturday fires of 2009. That followed major fires in the Grampians national park in 2024-25. The state's emergency management commissioner, Tim Wiebusch, warned that bushfires wouldn't be the only risk Victorians would have to deal with.

"We've also seen in recent times the storm risk here in Victoria. We've seen flash flooding, we've seen low levels of riverine flooding, but we've also seen earthquakes, and we've seen the risk of thunderstorm asthma," he said.

"All Victorians need to prepare for a mixed bag of emergencies over our high-risk weather season as we come through the summer months. " In Tasmania, fires on Flinders Island were already contending with an out-of-control blaze this week. "Tasmania has been particularly dry," Webb said. "The fuel is there to burn, it's just a matter of whether we get the weather conditions, the windy conditions, that allow fires to become established.

" Experts say everyone should have an emergency plan as Australia heads into summer. Hotter than usual days and nights were likely nationwide between December and February, which could lead to extreme temperatures and heatwaves, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. North-western Australia and eastern Tasmania were forecast to be drier than usual in summer, while above average rainfall was expected for Queensland and north-eastern New South Wales.

Great Barrier Reef faces coral bleaching risk

Oceans around Australia were mostly much warmer than usual, with the temperature expected to rise over coming months. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority was forecasting a high risk of widespread coral bleaching, with marine heatwaves up to 2C warmer than average expected. The Australian Marine Conservation Society has called for an emergency response plan for the reef, which could include temporary protections for critical reefs to restrict certain activities, like removing coral.

"Everyone is very worried," said Dr Lissa Schindler, the AMCS's campaign manager. "The Great Barrier Reef is heading into another dangerous summer, with El Nino threatening to intensify marine heatwaves across the whole World Heritage Area. The warning lights are flashing red. We need to be throwing everything that we can at this, to give the reef a fighting chance.

" Climate influences such as a strong El Nino, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, and influences from Antarctica were combining with long-term warming to create tinderbox conditions in parts of the country. Global heating, fuelled by the burning of fossil fuels, was already having an influence on fires across the world, said Watkins, adjunct professor at Monash University's School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment.

"South-eastern Australia is one of the most bushfire-prone places in the entire world," he said. "Nowhere on that map is low risk. Everyone needs to prepare, and unfortunately climate change is going to mean that's the norm for the future. "