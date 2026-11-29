The Victorian Greens have secured a 15% swing and could win up to eight lower house seats, potentially becoming the first Greens opposition in Australian history behind the new Coalition government led by Premier-elect Jess Wilson, while Labor's seat count has collapsed to single digits.

The Victorian Greens have secured a 15 per cent swing towards them and could claim as many as eight seats in Melbourne after voters abandoned Labor, according to the latest estimates.

Greens leader Ellen Sandell said it would be absolutely historic if her party became the first Greens opposition in Australian history. The Coalition has won 50 seats in the Legislative Assembly, gaining 22 more electorates and forming Victoria's new government under Premier-elect Jess Wilson. A party only needs 45 seats to form a majority in Victoria's 88-seat lower house. It is not yet certain whether the Greens or Labor will secure the second largest number of seats behind the Coalition.

Also read Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell casts ballot against her own how-to-vote card

The Guardian currently has the Greens winning eight seats to Labor's seven, with two undecided seats where the final candidates may be either Greens or Labor. Other outlets similarly have the Greens ahead. The ABC projects the Greens to win six seats and has them ahead in another two, which would bring their total to eight compared with Labor's seven. Pollbludger also has the Greens ahead of Labor.

Asked about the possibility of the Greens teaming up with Labor to form a coalition, Sandell said: I don't think we need them. We will have enough seats and enough power to be a strong and progressive opposition. Not only will we at least double our numbers, but we could even become the first Greens opposition in Australian history, Sandell said.

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Whether we become the official opposition or not, we already are the real progressive political force here in Victoria, and we're going to need that now more than ever. During the campaign, Sandell and Greens candidates repeatedly said the party was aiming to replace Labor rather than holding it accountable or seeking to influence it.

Greens On Course To Win Multiple Seats

The Greens are on course to hold Brunswick, Richmond and Melbourne and win Pascoe Vale, Preston, Northcote and Footscray from Labor, and Prahran from the Liberals. The Greens have won at least six seats in the lower house, making party history with their biggest lower-house representation. They have retained Richmond, Brunswick and Melbourne, which is held by Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell.

Sandell has held Melbourne for 12 years after defeating Labor's Jennifer Kanis and becoming the state's first Greens MP elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2014. The party may also win Labor-held Prahran and Liberal-held Preston. Labor's hold on the state has been decimated. The party, which held 56 seats, could be down to single digits, projected to have retained only three electorates.

Former deputy premier Gabrielle Williams has retained Dandenong, Natalie Suleyman has retained St Albans and Sarah Connolly has won Laverton. Victorian Premier Ben Carroll has lost his seat of Niddrie, which had been held by Labor for five decades. Byrne won over 60 per cent of the electorate's vote, overpowering Carroll's 14-year hold on the seat. Niddrie was considered a strong Labor seat, with the party representing the electorate for 50 years.

Labor is so far predicted to hold Narre Warren South, Dandenong, Broadmeadows, St Albans, Ivanhoe, Laverton and Williamstown. One Nation has won no seats yet in the lower house, although the party looks in strong form in Labor-held Lara, Sunbury and Melton. One Nation's primary vote sits at 21 per cent, above Labor at 18 per cent and the Greens at 15 per cent.

One Nation Warning On Growing Influence

While One Nation has won no lower house seats, it has substantial representation in the upper house. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson said the result is a warning of the party's growing influence. I'm proud of what we put to Victorians this election, she said. The major parties spent this campaign chasing focus groups.

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One Nation spent it saying what we believe. Despite a huge focus on One Nation's prospects before the election, the combined statewide vote of the Greens and the Victorian Socialists is slightly higher than Labor at 18.2 per cent and just below One Nation's at 20.1 per cent. What we're seeing is deepening political polarisation, not simply the triumphant march of the right, said Victorian Socialists spokesperson James Plested.

While the Victorian Socialists are not expected to win a seat, the party has secured large swings and is currently outpolling Labor in the inner-north seat of Brunswick with a primary of 18.7 per cent, second behind the Greens. In Melbourne, Socialist candidate Jordan van den Lamb has secured 12.2 per cent of primary votes with one booth yet to be counted.

The party is also tracking at 15 per cent of votes in Footscray and 7 per cent in Sunbury. People can see that the system is not working and that was the main thing, van den Lamb said. People started to see some of the lies from the Labor party about fighting for working people, while meanwhile fighting working people.

Victorian Socialists Build Future Momentum

While the party is not expected to win any lower house seats, the result will unlock public funding that can help the Victorian Socialists build momentum and launch stronger campaigns in future. We had almost zero funding, van den Lamb said. We are entirely run by volunteers. We have no staff.

All of our campaigning is door knocking and talking to people on the booths. In the seat of Melbourne, we couldn't knock on about half the doors. It's really difficult. This means that we can maybe do some ads.

It will make a massive difference to the campaign next time. The Coalition is expected to win 11 upper house seats, Labor and the Greens will each hold only six, with nine remaining unconfirmed. One Nation may emerge as a major parliamentary force, which could have considerable influence on the state's laws. Victorian Liberal senator James Paterson told ABC Insiders that there will be multiple pathways for legislation in the upper house considering One Nation's potential hold.

Upper House Legislation Pathways Explained

It doesn't have a good track record here, he said. Every One Nation MP elected in the history of our state and federal parliaments, 70 per cent have left the party or the parliament before the end of their first term.