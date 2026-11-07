Victoria JP Crisis: Bunnings Stores Step In to Fill Volunteer Shortage

Victoria faces a severe justice of the peace shortage. Bunnings Altona opens new location to help meet rising demand for legal document services as volunteer numbers plummet.

Justice of the peace volunteer numbers have dropped to concerning levels in Victoria, despite demand for their services continuing to grow. The Royal Victorian Association of Honorary Justices is calling for government funding to recruit and train more volunteers to keep pace with other states.

A justice of the peace centre opened in Altona Bunnings earlier this year to address this growing need. Loretta Cormack has volunteered as a justice of the peace in Victoria for the past 51 years but often felt hidden from view. She cited undermanned police stations closing their doors as a primary reason for seeking safer, more accessible community locations.

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Bunnings Retail Spaces Enable Service

JPs can witness a range of legal documents, including statutory declarations and affidavits, and can certify true copies of documents. Most JPs in Victoria operate out of police stations, libraries or council offices, with a handful of shopping centres also offering the service in Corio, Geelong, Airport West, South Morang, Waurn Ponds and Wendouree. The Altona Bunnings in Melbourne's west, where Ms Cormack volunteers, is the first to offer Victorians access to a JP while they shop.

A Bunnings spokesperson said the move was part of their community service program. Justice of the peace volunteers are welcome to use their space, like cafe areas, to offer a convenient service to community members. Ms Cormack said being in the retail space meant volunteers were able to interact with more people, particularly those who did not want to enter a police station.

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Record Low Volunteer Numbers

In Victoria, there are 3,699 registered justice of the peace volunteers but Royal Victorian Association of Honorary Justices president Rodney Lavin said the state's active numbers were likely much lower at about 2,000. About 1,500 are in nursing homes or many of them actually died or they are very sick or they are very old. He noted that two JPs turned 100 this year and remain active but cannot keep doing it forever.

Victorian JP numbers are drastically lower than interstate. There are 80,000 JPs in Queensland, 65,000 in NSW and about 7,000 in South Australia. The disparity highlights a significant structural deficit in the state's ability to provide these essential community legal services compared to its eastern neighbors.

Political Response And Future Needs

RVAHJ members have called for whichever party forms government after the November 28 state election to fund training for 5,000 new recruits, and commit to 500 more each year. Staff from the office of Liberal leader Jess Wilson said the party had not committed to funding JP training. The ABC also contacted the Labor Party for comment but did not receive a response.

The Department of Justice and Community Safety said a multi-year recruitment campaign between 2022 and 2025 successfully appointed 800 new JPs. Despite this effort, the association argues that current efforts are insufficient to meet the booming demand observed in retail settings.

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Regional Impact And Demand

Ms Cormack said the demand for JPs had been booming since she moved into the hardware store and that the Hobson Bay area needed more volunteers to keep up with demand. If you ask me what I want for Christmas, I will say 20 more JPs, she stated, adding that many others share this view. Sue Mason works twice a month in Mildura as a justice of the peace.

Sue Mason said there are 20 volunteers attending the local signing station, and they are meeting demand. We are not too bad here in Sunraysia because we had a late intake about three years ago, which we got an extra 15, she explained. Ms Mason said the extra recruits relieved some of Mildura's older long-standing volunteers, but she was worried about the future.