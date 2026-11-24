Victoria's upper house faces a major shake-up with new voting rules and shifting polls. One Nation gains ground while micro-parties struggle to retain seats in the Legislative Council.

The Victoria n Legislative Council is poised for a historic transformation ahead of this year's state election, driven by significant electoral reform s and shifting public opinion. The abolition of group voting tickets has fundamentally altered how preferences flow, empowering voters to control ballot distribution while reducing the influence of micro-parties. This structural change coincides with rising poll support for One Nation, which is projected to gain substantial influence in the upper house regardless of the lower house outcome.

Legislative Council Functions and Structure

The upper house operates similarly to the federal Senate, serving as a house of review that scrutinizes legislation before it becomes law. While it cannot block the government budget to bring down the administration, every bill must pass through its forty members. Currently, eight regions elect five members each, with five regions based in Melbourne and three covering regional Victoria. It is highly unlikely that any single party will hold sole control of the chamber, forcing the next government to negotiate with a divided upper house.

Also read Here’s why young voters are the wildcard in Victoria’s election

Abolition of Group Voting Tickets

The Victorian government recently passed legislation to eliminate group voting tickets, a system that previously allowed parties to determine where voter preferences flowed after their primary vote was exhausted. This mechanism enabled micro-parties to harvest preferences, resulting in the election of members like Rob Barton from the Transport Matters Party in 2018 despite receiving only 0.6 per cent of the primary vote. Under the new rules, voters must number at least five boxes either above or below the line to ensure their vote is formal and counts toward the final result.

Impact on Crossbench and Minor Parties

The removal of group voting tickets is expected to severely impact current non-Greens crossbenchers who relied on preference harvesting. Members such as Georgie Purcell from the Animal Justice Party and David Limbrick from the Libertarian Party are likely to struggle retaining their seats due to their minuscule primary vote shares. This shift reduces the predictability of preference flows and diminishes the ability of minor parties to leverage strategic alliances for election wins.

Advertisement

One Nation and Labor Polling Trends

One Nation is currently polling around ten times higher than its 2022 upper house result statewide, suggesting significant gains for the party. Incumbent member Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell is expected to be re-elected, potentially followed by candidates in each of the other seven regions. Some areas may see One Nation contesting two of the five available seats. Meanwhile, Labor faces challenges in retaining its current upper house seats, with several members relocating to new regions to improve their re-election prospects.

Electoral Competition and Counting Process

The Liberal Party, led by Jess Wilson, aims to secure gains in regions like Northern Metropolitan and South-Eastern Metropolitan. The Greens hope to build on their four seats won in the previous election, particularly in Melbourne's western and south-eastern suburbs. If the Coalition forms government, it will likely need to negotiate with Labor, One Nation, or the Greens to pass legislation. Upper house counting begins on election night but proceeds slower than the lower house due to the complexity and volume of ballots, with most results confirmed within a day or two.