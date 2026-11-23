Victorian political parties unveil distinct road repair strategies, ranging from centralized maintenance to regional funding. Experts warn that financial pledges alone cannot solve the infrastructure crisis without technological innovation.

Major Victoria n political parties have released detailed electoral promises aimed at addressing the state's deteriorating road network, a crisis that has triggered vehicle damage claims and tragic fatalities. The urgency of the issue was underscored by the death of motorcyclist Peter "Tiki" Mason, who died after reportedly hitting a pothole on the Western Highway, highlighting the severe safety risks posed by crumbling infrastructure. As the election approaches, voters are presented with competing strategies from the Coalition, Labor, and One Nation, each proposing different mechanisms to fund and manage repairs across the state.

Election Promises From Major Parties

The Coalition has committed to spending $5 billion to address road issues over the next term of parliament, with an additional promise of $352 million in emergency funding if elected. They plan to establish a new division within the Department of Transport and Planning called Better Roads Victoria to rebuild government technical and engineering expertise. The party also pledged $288 million for Victoria's 48 regional councils to fix local roads and bridges at their own discretion, starting with an urgent inquiry to identify savings for pothole repair.

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Labor has promised to bring road maintenance back under direct government control and launch a centralized website for reporting potholes and tracking repair progress. The party is committing billions for upgrades, including $893 million for 25 additional roads, predominantly in regional areas. Labor argues that centralizing control will ensure accountability and direct funding efficiently to the most critical infrastructure projects needed to stabilize the network.

One Nation has focused on transparency, promising to publish the condition and funding status of every major regional road to hold the government accountable. The party also intends to create a public pothole portal that allows Victorians to report hazards directly. This approach aims to bypass bureaucratic delays by providing the public with real-time data on road conditions and funding allocation for critical regional routes.

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Expert Views On Infrastructure Strategy

Industry experts and academics argue that the current political focus on immediate financial injections is insufficient to resolve the underlying structural failures of the network. Ambarish Kulkarni, an associate professor of vehicle engineering at Swinburne University, stated that the parties' promises rely on outdated techniques that fail to address the root causes of road degradation. He emphasized that roads are critical infrastructure designed to last 20 to 40 years, requiring long-term strategic planning rather than reactive patching.

Dr Kulkarni warned that Victoria must invest in research, artificial intelligence, and drone technology to detect and repair issues before they become severe. He noted that the current process is entirely reactive, meaning conversations about maintenance will remain static if operational processes do not evolve. The expert called for upskilling workers to handle Australia's growing population and expanding road network, suggesting that technology integration is essential for sustainable management.

Peter Anderson, chief executive of the Victorian Transport Association, echoed these concerns, stating that simply throwing money at potholes does not fix systemic problems. He criticized the quick-fix mentality of political promises, arguing that the state needs a fundamental review of current practices. Anderson advocated for a comprehensive assessment of how well existing methods are working and how new technologies could be integrated to improve efficiency and longevity of road surfaces.

Real World Impact On Citizens

The deterioration of roads has tangible consequences for Victorian residents and businesses, particularly in regional areas like Seymour. Business owner Mr Ravet reported receiving three to four cars a week with damage caused by potholes, noting a visible increase in road-related vehicle incidents. Despite the high volume of repairs, Mr Ravet expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of recent road repairs, suggesting that the current methods are not providing durable solutions for drivers.

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These localized issues reflect a broader state-wide problem, as experts estimate it costs more than $3 billion annually to maintain Victoria's roads in their current condition. The financial burden is compounded by the cost of living crisis, with residents already strained by high expenses for food and electricity. The intersection of economic pressure and infrastructure failure creates a difficult environment for vehicle owners who face unexpected repair bills due to avoidable road hazards.

As the election nears, the debate over road maintenance has shifted from simple funding amounts to the methodology of repair and long-term sustainability. While parties compete on financial pledges ranging from billions in state funding to millions for regional councils, experts insist that strategic innovation is just as critical as capital investment. The outcome of this debate will determine not only who holds power but also how Victoria manages its most vital public asset for the coming decades.