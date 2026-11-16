Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny rejected one quarry proposal out of 264 under Victoria's fast-track laws, sparking debate over developer bias and community exclusion from planning decisions.

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has officially rejected a proposal to expand a sand quarry in Langwarrin, marking a significant moment in the implementation of Victoria's controversial fast-track planning regulations. The decision, issued on October 7, represents the sole refusal among 264 development proposals submitted directly to her office since the program was expanded in September 2023.

The rejected application sought to extend an existing operation owned by Heidelberg Materials into the boundary of Kilkenny's own electorate of Carrum. This area, held by Labor since the party won the seat from the Coalition in 2014, was the specific focus of local opposition. The refusal comes four weeks before the Carroll government entered caretaker mode ahead of the upcoming election, highlighting the political sensitivity of the fast-track process.

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Fast-Track Program Mechanism And Approval Rates

The development facilitation program, a cornerstone of the Labor government's pledge to deliver 800,000 new homes within a decade, allows eligible large-scale projects to bypass traditional local council assessments. By submitting directly to the Planning Minister, developers avoid third-party avenues for objection or appeal, fundamentally altering the standard planning hierarchy. An analysis provided by the Western Port Green Wedge Protection Group confirms that Kilkenny has approved 264 such proposals while rejecting only the single Langwarrin application.

Heidelberg Materials initially attempted to challenge the rejection of its quarry expansion by Frankston City Council in 2023 through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. However, the company abandoned that legal route and instead utilized the fast-track program to apply directly to the minister. This procedural shift underscores how the mechanism enables developers to sidestep local democratic input and seek direct executive approval for projects that may have faced resistance at the municipal level.

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Stakeholder Positions And Community Opposition

Community members, including Langwarrin resident Elizabeth Cester, have vigorously opposed the expansion, citing the destruction of local biodiversity and habitat connectivity. Cester received notification of the proposal in 2023 and joined a local campaign group after learning that native woodland in her neighborhood could be cleared for sand mining. Residents valued the area's wildlife, which frequently appeared in their backyards, making the potential loss of native vegetation a primary concern for the local electorate.

Minister Kilkenny refused the application on seven specific grounds, including inconsistencies with the Frankston green wedge policy and unacceptable encroachment upon nearby homes. A Labor spokesperson defended the program, stating that every proposal undergoes rigorous merit-based consideration regarding traffic, overshadowing, and amenity impacts. The spokesperson noted that this intensive pre-application process often results in modified proposals with increased setbacks, reduced heights, and enhanced landscaping requirements.

Despite the minister's refusal, the developer retains the right to appeal the decision through VCAT. This creates a stark contrast with the public perception that ministerial decisions are final. David Cole, a member of the Western Port Green Wedge Protection Group, criticized this asymmetry, arguing that the fast-track program is heavily biased in favor of development. He noted that the availability of an appeal avenue for corporations, while denied to councils and community members, illustrates the structural imbalance inherent in the current legislative framework.

Legal Recourse And Future Implications

Heidelberg Materials has been granted 60 days to lodge an appeal for a review of the minister's decision through the tribunal. This right is explicitly denied to local councils or community members who opposed the project, reinforcing criticisms that the fast-track program removes accountability. Many campaigners were shocked by this provision, given that planning department guidance had previously suggested ministerial decisions could not be appealed.

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The incident highlights the tension between the government's housing targets and community planning rights. While officials argue the program accelerates essential infrastructure and housing delivery, critics contend it has become a virtual free pass for developers. As the appeal period proceeds, the outcome will likely influence public discourse on the balance between rapid development facilitation and democratic planning oversight in Victoria.