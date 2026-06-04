Victoria Police chief Mike Bush says firebombings will stop when police work their way to top of the tree. He says police have made dozens of arrests over Melbourne's many firebombings, but are focused on identifying those directing the attacks.

Victoria Police chief Mike Bush says firebombings will stop when police work their way to top of the tree. Victoria's police commissioner says investigating organised crime in the construction industry will be a long journey, as detectives work to build evidence and reassure intimidated witnesses.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush says police have made dozens of arrests over Melbourne's many firebombings, but are focused on identifying those directing the attacks. He says police are reviewing how police stations are staffed, with priority given to getting police officers out on the street.

Victoria's police chief says investigators are working to reassure witnesses facing violence and intimidation from criminals in the construction sector, with police still yet to lay any charges related to corruption on taxpayer-funded Big Build sites. In an interview with ABC Radio Melbourne, Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said it would be a long journey for police investigating organised crime in the construction industry to build the necessary evidence base to bring charges.

Taskforce Hawk was established two years ago to target crime in the construction sector and major Victorian government infrastructure projects, including the infiltration of outlaw motorcycle gangs. Our team have been working really well to reassure them, to keep them safe, and bring those people forward, so those arrests are based upon people who are finally feeling reassured that we are here for them, that we'll look after them. But that's quite a long journey.

Again, if you think about the modus operandi of the people who are committing these crimes it's pure violence and intimidation. For Queensland's Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU last year as a malignant influence who maintains criminal associations. That's an ongoing investigation. He also declined to say if any criminal charges could be expected from Taskforce Hawk's investigations.

We are going to work very hard towards holding anyone to account that is involved in corruption, whether it be. Before we can charge people, before we can put matters before the court, we absolutely need the evidence. Part of the evidence is that firsthand evidence from victims and people who were involved. Our job is to work our way up.

With organised crime-related firebombings continuing to menace business owners across Melbourne, Commissioner Bush said police were working to unearth the criminal networks responsible. Commissioner Bush said the firebombings would stop when police worked their way to the top of the tree. We've had over 65 arrests, over 350 charges laid against people, but they are mainly the people who are doing the arson attacks, the kidnappings, the home invasions.

Our absolute priority is to work out who are tasking these crimes. So they are tasking young people. This is obviously serious organised crime. It's our job to get there.

Everyone at Victoria Police is aware of the situation, they're very alert, and we deploy a wide range of resources to do this. I've spoken to some of these young people and they are unaware of the impact that they have. We've got victims who suffer not just psychologically, because it's very traumatic to go through these things, but they also suffer financially. I appeal to these young people think of others, as well as yourself.

You should be going to jail if you commit a serious crime, for the safety of the community. But you should also think about the impact of your actions on innocent people, because it's significant. Commissioner Bush said he was adamant young people would be deterred from committing crime if there was certainty of consequence. He said it was police's view that if young people made bad decisions that hurt people there has got to be a consequence.

We have had some young people that have been held to account by the courts who say, Oh, I didn't expect that. So when they are tasked, when they are co-opted by these serious organised crime people, who task them to these jobs, they give them this assurance that because you're young you'll be OK. It shouldn't be OK. Police rethinking station staffing and operations.

He said that while police stations were reassuring to the public, they also represented a problem to policing: cops sitting behind desks. A real principle for us is we've got a lot of very capable police officers who are working behind counters. Other people can do that job. Our very capable, highly trained police officers out behind desks and out on the street.

That's our priority. Beyond the push to get more police on the frontline, Commissioner Bush said how stations would be operated and staffed were ongoing questions





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