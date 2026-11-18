Victoria Police are searching for up to 20 offenders involved in a violent Tarneit clash. Six men were arrested, but investigators seek more witnesses to the October 4 incident.

Victoria Police are intensifying their search for a large group of armed individuals following a violent confrontation in Tarneit, a suburb in Melbourne's west. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of October 4, involved up to twenty men wielding weapons including baseball bats, cricket bats, and swords. The brawl resulted in life-threatening injuries for one man, prompting a major police response and ongoing forensic investigations.

Violent Clash on Droomer Way Details

The disturbance took place on Droomer Way shortly after 4:30am on October 4. A witness reported hearing multiple gunshots during the chaos, adding to the severity of the event. Surveillance footage captured by Victoria Police shows men running down the street while brandishing weapons. One video clip clearly depicts a car reversing at high speed directly into a utility pole, after which several men proceeded to smash the vehicle's windows.

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Investigators discovered multiple vehicles at the scene that appeared to have been involved in collisions. The area was littered with various weapons and pools of blood, indicating the scale of the physical altercation. The seriously injured man, who is 23 years old, was transported to the hospital shortly after 4:30am. He has since recovered from his injuries, a significant development in what was initially a critical medical emergency.

Arrests and Suspect Profiles

Six men have been arrested in connection with the brawl and subsequently released pending further investigation. The suspects range in age from 22 to 43 and are from the Tarneit and Truganina areas. Police have described the event as a highly violent and organized confrontation. Detective Senior Constable Brett Lapetina emphasized that the incident involved a significant number of offenders armed with dangerous weapons.

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Detective Senior Constable Brett Lapetina stated that the investigation is far from over. He noted that there are likely several other individuals involved who have not yet been identified. The police are actively seeking to track down all participants, not just those who have already been detained. The organized nature of the group suggests a coordinated effort rather than a spontaneous dispute.

Vehicle Tracking and Public Appeal

Authorities are specifically looking for two vehicles seen in the CCTV footage. The first is a black 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor ute with the registration plate 0008OG. The second vehicle is a red 1998 Nissan Patrol with the registration plate TJR447. Both vehicles were filmed at the scene during the early morning hours of the incident.

Police are urging anyone who was present in the area or who recognizes the individuals in the footage to come forward. The public is asked to provide any information regarding the vehicles or the people involved in the confrontation. The investigation team is reviewing all available evidence to build a comprehensive case against those responsible for the violence in Tarneit.