Victoria Police Warn of Snow, Rain and Heavy Traffic Ahead of King's Birthday Weekend

Operation Regal targets speeding, distracted and impaired driving as wet weather, snow and high holiday traffic create hazardous road conditions across Victoria.

Victoria Police have launched a high‑profile road‑safety campaign for the King's Birthday long weekend, warning drivers that the combination of heavy rain, snow and a surge of holiday traffic creates a dangerous environment on the state's highways and alpine routes.

The operation, dubbed Operation Regal, runs from the early hours of Friday 6 June through to the close of Monday 8 June and will focus on speed limits, distracted driving and impaired conduct. Authorities will patrol major corridors to the snowfields, as well as the freeways that lead to popular regional destinations, with a visible police presence intended to deter risky behaviour and prevent collisions.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Mick Hermans stressed that the week has already delivered a cold, wet start to winter, with slippery surfaces and reduced visibility raising the probability of accidents. Drivers are urged to adapt their speed to the prevailing conditions, maintain a safe following distance and be prepared for sudden patches of ice or snow, especially on routes that climb above 1,200 metres.

In the alpine areas, a severe weather warning remains in effect, featuring heavy downpours, damaging winds and blizzard‑like conditions. Meteorologist Tamsin Green of Sky News warned that up to 5‑10 cm of fresh snow could fall on Thursday, increasing the risk of road closures and treacherous driving conditions.

Motorists heading into the mountains are reminded of the legal requirement to carry appropriate wheel chains; failure to have them can result in a $407 fine, while neglecting to fit them when directed by police carries a $1,018 penalty. Police will also intensify roadside alcohol and drug testing throughout the holiday period, noting that drivers can be stopped at any time and location.

While the overall number of road fatalities has fallen compared with the previous year, officials caution against complacency, pointing to past winters when vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and motorcyclists suffered a sharp rise in injuries. The message is clear: stay alert, drive to the conditions and respect police directives to ensure a safe celebration for everyone





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Victoria Police King's Birthday Weekend Road Safety Snow And Rain Operation Regal

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