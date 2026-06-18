Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan Faces No-Confidence Vote

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan will face a vote of no confidence in parliament's lower house on July 28, following a motion moved by Opposition Leader Jess Wilson.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan will face a vote of no confidence as her would-be replacement guns for her role. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson moved a motion of no confidence in parliament's lower house on Thursday.

Wilson said there must be accountability for government failings, citing record crime, skyrocketing net debt, major project cost blowouts and delays, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games fiasco. Victoria needs a fresh start and that begins with changing the government and changing the premier, the state Liberal leader said. It's time for a new government with the right priorities and a clear plan to deliver for Victorians.

The earliest the motion can be debated and voted on under the terms of Victoria's constitution act is July 28, when state parliament returns following a six-week break. It has been almost six years since a no-confidence vote to oust Daniel Andrews as premier during Melbourne's second COVID lockdown was defeated 44-23. Allan has faced internal pressure over Labor's tanking poll numbers, but a speculated leadership challenge did not eventuate when the party caucus met on Tuesday.

Momentum ground to a halt after Allan's main internal rival, Deputy Premier Ben Carroll, ruled out a challenge on Monday. Tuesday's meeting was considered the last chance for at least six weeks for representatives to roll their leader, unless a special meeting was called over the mid-winter break





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Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan No-Confidence Vote Opposition Leader Jess Wilson Government Failings

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