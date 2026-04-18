Victoria Reallocates PSO Resources, Shifting Focus to High-Crime Stations

Victoria Police is restructuring its Protective Services Officer (PSO) deployment, removing officers from 119 less busy suburban train platforms to strengthen security at 32 high-risk stations, including major CBD and suburban hubs. The move aims to address crime hotspots more effectively by increasing daytime patrols and utilizing roving officers on trains, while data suggests historically low crime rates at many stations losing dedicated patrols. Existing nightly patrols at 73 metropolitan and four regional stations will remain unchanged.

Victoria is implementing a significant overhaul of its Protective Services Officer (PSO) deployment strategy, shifting resources from 119 suburban train platforms to bolster security at the state's most crime-prone railway stations. This strategic redistribution aims to concentrate PSO presence at identified hotspots, including 32 stations that will now see daytime patrols from 9 am until the final service.

This expanded operational window covers major CBD stations as well as key suburban hubs such as Dandenong, Sunshine, Footscray, Frankston, and Ringwood. Victoria Police data indicates that crimes on the transport network tend to peak during mid-morning and afternoon periods. While crime rates are rising at known hotbeds, the data also reveals that four out of five stations from which PSO patrols are being removed have recorded historically low levels of crime. Under the new plan, which Victoria Police unveiled on Saturday, PSOs will be withdrawn from platform duties at 119 smaller, less frequented stations. Instead, these officers will operate on a roving basis, travelling between these locations on trains or responding to incidents as they arise. This new model will see PSO teams potentially covering up to six stations each. The stations that will transition to roving PSO coverage include 79 that registered zero crimes against a person in 2024. An additional 101 stations reported fewer than six such crimes in the same period, according to figures released by Victoria Police. For 73 metropolitan stations and four regional stations, the existing PSO patrol arrangements will remain unchanged. These stations will continue to have dedicated teams of officers on platforms from 6 pm daily, as has been the established practice. Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Hermans announced that the reallocation of PSOs would commence on Sunday and be progressively implemented over the next six months. Hermans articulated the rationale behind the changes, stating that it is more effective to deploy PSOs where they can have a greater impact, rather than having them stationed at less busy locations. He emphasized that this revised approach facilitates more intelligence-led patrols across the network, targeting areas and times where crime is statistically more likely to occur. He also reiterated that PSOs will continue to provide a presence across the network until the last train service each night. Nightly PSO patrols were initially introduced across all Melbourne railway stations in 2010, a move that was part of the then-Baillieu government's election commitment to enhance security on the transport network during the evening hours, specifically between 6 pm and the final train service. In response to these proposed changes, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has previously voiced strong criticism regarding any reduction in PSO presence at suburban stations, asserting that these officers are crucial in crime prevention efforts. Wilson has pledged to recruit an additional 200 PSOs, proposing this as an alternative to diminishing the dedicated station patrol presence. The implementation of these changes signifies a significant shift in the state's approach to public transport security, aiming to optimize resource allocation based on crime data and operational impact





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Protective Services Officers PSO Deployment Victoria Police Transport Security Crime Hotspots

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