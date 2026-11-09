Victoria's Big Build Royal Commission Opens First Public Hearings Into Alleged Corruption

The Royal Commission into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Construction Projects in Victoria begins its first public hearings, focusing on alleged criminal infiltration of the CFMEU and the $100 billion Big Build.

The Royal Commission into the Integrity of Major Public and Civil Infrastructure Construction Projects in Victoria begins its first public hearings today, with Commissioner Christopher Kourakis AC and his team set to grill a string of witnesses over the next two weeks.

The commission released statistics on Friday showing it has already done plenty of work in private ahead of this week's public hearing block. The hearings come at a pivotal time in Victorian politics, just days after Premier Ben Carroll called the commission in August upon rolling his predecessor Jacinta Allan as leader. The Victorian government's so-called Big Build is a multi-decade, $100 billion construction project comprising new roads, railway stations and tunnels.

Also read Corruption royal commission looms over Victoria's election campaign

Big Build Hearings Begin

But the construction sites around which the Big Build centres have become hotbeds for allegations of criminal wrongdoing, corruption and serious misconduct. The first block of public hearings runs from November 9 to November 20, open to the public at Level 9, 54 Wellington Street in Collingwood, with a usual start time of 10am.

A second block of hearings will be held before the end of the year, with the royal commission to continue its work through the November 28 state election. Allegations of corruption and the criminal infiltration of the CFMEU and Victoria's Big Build were first aired by Nine Newspapers in 2024. Among the allegations were claims that bikies and criminals acting as union delegates had received hundreds of thousands of dollars working on federal and state government funded projects.

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The reporting led to the federal government placing parts of the union into administration in August 2024. Following this, the union's administrators tasked Geoffrey Watson SC to report on the way the CFMEU was operating under former union boss John Setka. He found the Victorian construction division of the CFMEU began controlling which subcontractors and labour hire companies were allowed on major construction sites.

In Victoria, he found widespread corruption of a very organised kind, which involved not only financial crimes against the people of Victoria in terms of what was going on there, but also sites being used as drug dealing points. Despite the report, the Victorian government was slow to call a royal commission to investigate the claims.

Political Shift Spurs Investigation

The topic of a royal commission seemingly split the Victorian government earlier this year, with former premier Jacinta Allan steadfastly refusing to call one despite growing calls from across the political spectrum. Her ousting as leader and the ascension of Ben Carroll to the top job marked a major shift, with the new premier immediately calling for a royal commission within hours of his election.

The terms of reference define the key areas of investigation that a royal commission must examine, as well as the timeline it must do so in. These include the extent to which corruption, criminal conduct or serious misconduct has occurred on or in relation to any major public and civil infrastructure projects; the causes and conditions that led to any corruption or misconduct, and the impacts following from it; how government, regulators and the police responded to reports of corruption; and why measures introduced in previous inquiries didn't work.

A range of witnesses from across the construction industry and government will be called during the first round of hearings. While the list has not been made public yet, we can expect CFMEU members, public servants at the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority (VIDA), ministerial staff and workers at major contracting companies involved with Big Build projects, to be called. It would be up to the commissioner to determine who and what was relevant to its inquiries, including former premiers.

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If he wants to hear from ministers, former ministers, senior officials, union leaders or company executives, he has the power to call them, it was said. At the time, CFMEU administrator Michael Crosby said developers, head contractors, subcontractors, labour hire operators and anyone else who had profited from unlawful or unethical behaviour should be called if this royal commission is serious about uncovering the truth.

Gap Road Corruption Allegations

Former premier Jacinta Allan could be called to give evidence to the commission at some stage. Allan was minister for transport when the CFMEU took over the Gap Road project. The project was completed by an alliance that included infrastructure construction companies CPB and John Holland. Insiders told this masthead earlier this year that Allan's office placed implied pressure.

We definitely got a call saying: Can you work with the union or not? The minister wants to know, one source involved in the project reportedly said. The consortium insisted that requests to meet with the union be put in writing, after which a meeting with union leader Joe Myles took place and a deal was made.

The deal included the use of B K Labour, a hire firm favoured by the CFMEU whose owners were later charged with financial crimes but avoided conviction. What happened at Gap Road, and why has the commission focused its first public hearings on this project? Workers on the level crossing removal project were initially covered by an enterprise agreement negotiated by the Australian Workers Union.

CFMEU Seized Project Control

But following a two-day work stoppage on June 6 and 7, 2022, rival union the CFMEU wrenched control of the project from the AWU. The rail consortium building the project then acceded to CFMEU demands that it employ the union's favoured labour hire firm and its health and safety representatives on site.

The hearings will seek to uncover the extent of alleged corrupt conduct that infiltrated the Victorian Labor government's Big Build, how much the state knew and what it did about it.