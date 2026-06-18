Victoria's Crime Rate Falls by 2% Despite Rise in Adult Crime

Victoria's overall crime rate fell by 2% in the 12 months to March 2026, but adult crime rose by 10% and youth crime fell by 6%, according to the Crime Statistics Agency. Victoria Police says crime is still unacceptably high and has risen by 26% over the past three years.

Youth crime in Victoria fell by 6 per cent for the year to March, but adult crime rose by 10 per cent, according to the Crime Statistics Agency .

Victoria Police says crime is still unacceptably high and has risen by 26 per cent over the past three years. Youth crime fell last year in Victoria for the first time in four years, but adult crime rose by more than 10 per cent in the state, according to the latest statistics. The Crime Statistics Agency has released its figures for the 12 months to March 2026, showing Victoria's overall crime rate fell by just under 2 per cent.

There were 22,654 alleged offences involving young people, which was a fall of 6 per cent on the previous year. However, adult crime rose by 10 per cent, which the CSA attributed to increases in breaches of bail, retail theft and breaches of family violence orders. The government said crime was still unacceptably high, but it was claiming credit for the fall in youth crime and burglaries.

There's more work to do, but crime is down, youth offending is down and more people are being jailed not bailed, Police Minister Anthony Carbines said. The move comes amid concerns organised crime groups are recruiting children to carry out firebombings of hospitality venues and other serious crimes. Victoria Police said despite the small decrease in the latest figures, the overall crime rate had still increased by 26 per cent over the past three years.

It said children remained heavily over-represented in serious and violent crimes such as robberies, carjackings and home invasions. While pleasing to see overall crime slightly decrease, the reality is that overall crime in Victoria still remains far higher than both police and the community would like, Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill said.

This is why we are absolutely committed to ensuring our highly trained officers are where they are needed most - in the community, patrolling the streets, deterring criminal behaviour and preventing crime. Victoria Police highlighted car theft as an area of concern, saying the state recorded the highest number of such offences since 2001-02. More than 31,000 cars were stolen last year, with key-mimicking technology continuing to be a large contributing factor.

A total of 625,426 offences were recorded, which was a decrease of 0.2 per cent on the previous year. Of those, more than 20,000 incidents involved theft from a retail store, which was an increase of 11.7 per cent on the same period the previous year





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Crime Statistics Agency Youth Adult Burglaries Bail Retail Theft Family Violence Organised Crime Groups Car Theft Key-Mimicking Technology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victims of Crime NT Closes Alice Springs Office Due to Funding ConstraintsThe Northern Territory's biggest independent provider of services to victims of crime is closing its Alice Springs office, citing funding insecurity as the primary reason for the closure. Victims of Crime NT will transition to a remote working model to continue supporting clients as effectively as possible.

Read more »

Global Baby Bust: People Having Fewer ChildrenThe global fertility rate has declined faster and spread further than anticipated, with two-thirds of people living in countries below the replacement rate. India's fertility rate has fallen below the rate required for population stability, and countries like China and Turkey are facing shrinking populations.

Read more »

Australia on brink of populist revolution as nation's slide into chaos, criminality acceleratesAny news item about violent crime on Australian shores should shock this nation to its core.

Read more »

Crime gangs recruiting children to commit offences face life in prison under new Victorian lawsThe Victorian government has introduced new legislation that could see organised crime figures who recruit children to carry out serious offences face life in prison.

Read more »