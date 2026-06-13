Victoria's Fire Rescue Agency Fails to Meet Response Time Targets for Five Years Running

Fire Rescue Victoria has missed its response time benchmark every year since its creation in 2020, with outer suburban areas most affected, despite increased funding and a major restructure.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV), the state's professional firefighting agency, has failed to meet its target response time for structural fires every year since its formation in 2020, according to internal data.

The agency is performing worst in the fast-growing outer suburban areas it was specifically designed to better serve. FRV data shows that on an annual basis, the agency has missed its target of responding to 90 per cent of structural fires within seven minutes and 42 seconds. This is a significant shortfall for an organization that was created through a major restructure of Victoria's fire services.

The restructure dissolved the Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) and absorbed 38 regional centers and outer metropolitan areas previously served by the Country Fire Authority (CFA). Since 2020, FRV's budget has increased by 33 per cent, driven largely by an almost $200 million increase in wages.

However, the United Firefighters Union (UFU), which is locked in a battle for a new pay deal, argues that the state government has failed to adequately resource the restructure. The most recent data shows FRV responded to 88 per cent of structural fires within the benchmark between November and December last year, according to the Fire Services Implementation Monitor. This marks the 21st consecutive quarter in which the agency fell short of its target.

FRV has only achieved its 90 per cent target in one three-month period: the September quarter of 2020, immediately after it was formed. Fire crew response times came under intense scrutiny after a tragic house fire in Werribee earlier this month. A four-year-old boy died in the blaze. His father, Jeremy, was taken to hospital with serious burns after trying to save his son.

The fire on Newbury Street was within FRV's Tarneit station response area, but Tarneit's only truck and crew were attending a car crash at the time. A CFA volunteer vehicle from Hoppers Crossing, the closest station, arrived at the scene after 10 minutes, and an FRV truck from Point Cook station arrived after 11 minutes. Both times are well outside FRV's benchmark of under eight minutes.

A breakdown of FRV's response times by station, obtained through freedom of information, shows the worst areas for structure fires were Caroline Springs (44 per cent of calls responded to within the benchmark time), Tarneit (58 per cent), Point Cook (67 per cent), Broadmeadows (67 per cent), Frankston (72 per cent), Melton (73 per cent), and Cranbourne (75 per cent). Except for Broadmeadows, all of those stations were former CFA areas that transitioned to FRV through the 2020 reforms.

Victoria's former emergency management commissioner, Craig Lapsley, said FRV was struggling with the same challenges the CFA faced serving outer-suburban areas with rapidly growing populations, newly developed housing estates and road networks, and road congestion. During this period, Lapsley noted, there has been limited or no new additional fire trucks commissioned with additional fire crews to address the growth and increase in calls and the complexity of some calls.

He emphasized that FRV needs to invest in new and additional resources to meet the growth and new challenges that these new communities create. Lapsley also pointed out that FRV has a growing demand to respond to medical emergencies and road crashes in those areas, which all have an impact on crews' ability to respond to fires.

Announcing the reforms in 2017, then-premier Daniel Andrews said the fire services overhaul would modernize a system that had remained largely unchanged since the 1950s and would ensure Victorians can rely on modern and local fire services to keep them safe, regardless of where they live. However, the reality has fallen short of that promise.

UFU secretary Peter Marshall said the restructure was correctly designed to ensure growing outer-city suburbs were protected by 24/7 professional fire coverage, but the funding had not followed to deliver it. Since Fire Rescue Victoria was established in 2020, not one new FRV fire station has been built. Not one community has been brought inside the FRV fire district.

Marshall stated that FRV's own published performance data demonstrates the underinvestment by the Allan government in fire stations and firefighters to ensure the protection of life and property, despite the growing demand. In its first year of operations, FRV spent $918 million delivering firefighting services, including $756 million on employee expenses. In the last financial year, FRV's costs increased to $1.227 billion, with employee expenses hitting $953 million.

The UFU secured significant pay rises for firefighters as a result of a long-running industrial battle that sparked a political crisis for Andrews and ultimately led to the restructure. The MFB was replaced by FRV, which also took on all paid firefighters from the CFA as part of its expansion into regional areas. The dispute also sparked Operation Richmond, an investigation by Victoria's corruption watchdog which was due to report last month after years of legal wrangling.

The ongoing failures highlight a critical gap between policy promises and actual service delivery, leaving residents in some of Victoria's fastest-growing communities at greater risk





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Fire Rescue Victoria Response Times Structural Fires Outer Suburbs Underinvestment

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