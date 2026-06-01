Victoria's peak integrity agency to get greater powers and broader jurisdiction

Victoria's peak integrity agency, IBAC, could be given greater powers and a broader jurisdiction to investigate corruption on Big Build construction sites and throughout the public sector, after an about-face from the Allan government on IBAC reform.

Victoria 's peak integrity agency could be given greater powers and a broader jurisdiction to investigate corruption on Big Build construction sites and throughout the public sector, after an about-face from the Allan government on IBAC reform.

But this parliament will not consider any of the proposed changes, which Premier Jacinta Allan said would be introduced well after the November state election. The announcement on Monday received a mixed response: integrity experts welcomed the prospect of long-awaited improvements to the state's anti-corruption framework, the Greens expressed scepticism about the government's commitment to reform, and the opposition described the delayed timeframe as a sham.

The about-face came as the premier disputed the claim that corruption on major project sites exposed by this masthead had cost taxpayers $15 billion but refused to put a price on criminal infiltration of the government's Big Build program. The $15 billion estimate was provided by Geoffrey Watson, SC, the author of a damning report into the CFMEU commissioned by the union's administrator. The estimate was backed separately by the Fair Work Commission's Murray Furlong.

Under a reform blueprint endorsed by cabinet, the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission would be given follow-the-dollar powers similar to those currently available to the Auditor-General, a broader definition of corrupt conduct to make it easier to launch investigations, and greater scope to hold public hearings. The finer details will be developed by a panel of integrity experts including representatives from IBAC, the Ombudsman, Integrity Oversight Victoria and Victoria Police.

They have been given a reporting date of May 2027, with the resultant changes to be legislated by the end of next year. Allan's recognition of the need for IBAC to have follow-the-dollar powers to trace the misuse of public funds on major infrastructure sites follows almost two years of damaging revelations in this masthead's Building Bad investigative series.

The premier, who has previously been reluctant to give the state's anti-corruption watchdog sharper investigative teeth, described the proposed changes as the most far-reaching overhaul of the agency's powers since it was established in 2012. Victoria's anti-corruption framework must be transparent, and it must be fit for purpose, she said. I am no longer satisfied that IBAC has the powers it needs to do its job in full.

This will allow IBAC to pursue the spending of public money through private and third-party contractors. Widen the definition of corrupt conduct, including potentially serious disciplinary offences, conduct worthy of termination, or behaviour that constitutes a serious breach of public trust. Empowering IBAC to make and publish formal findings of corrupt conduct and allowing it to table recommendations in Parliament not just as part of a formal report.

Changes to ensure IBAC's investigations are not impeded by virtue of information or data being held on an off-site computer or in the cloud. A new offence would be created making it a criminal act to destroy or conceal documents or materials that are, or are likely to be, required in connection with an IBAC preliminary inquiry or investigation.

The proposed changes were announced as part of the government's response to a December 2025 report by parliament's integrity and oversight committee on IBAC's powers. The government supported 21 of the committee's 31 recommendations. The Greens earlier this year introduced proposed legislation that would give IBAC access to follow-the-dollar powers, greater use of public hearings and a more workable definition of corrupt conduct. The government has refused to bring on the bill for debate.

The more significant change to IBAC's powers within the government's proposed reforms is to the working definition of corrupt conduct. Since its inception under the Baillieu government, IBAC has been able to investigate matters only where it suspects on reasonable grounds that a crime has been committed.

Integrity experts, including IBAC's inaugural commissioner, Stephen O'Bryan, his successor Robert Redlich and current Commissioner Victoria Elliott, have argued this is a foundational flaw which requires IBAC to have evidence of criminal-level corruption before it can lawfully start looking for it. Centre for Public Integrity board member Margaret White welcomed the move on Monday to expand IBAC's jurisdiction. The previous narrow definition considerably weakened IBAC's ability to, she said.

Expanding the definition now allows it to investigate serious, systemic and non-criminal misconduct that other integrity bodies can examine. Transparency International Australia chief executive Clancy Moore said the proposed broader definition of corrupt conduct would give IBAC more scope to uncover favouritism, undue influence and other non-criminal conduct that undermines trust in public institutions





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Victoria to grant IBAC expanded powers to probe public fund misuse in Big BuildVictoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC) will gain new 'follow-the-money' investigative powers and broader authority to hold public hearings, allowing it to scrutinize labor-hire firms and subcontractors on state-funded construction projects. The changes follow years of lobbying amid concerns over criminal infiltration of major infrastructure, with estimated taxpayer losses of $15 billion. The move aims to address IBAC's long-standing limitations, including a narrow definition of corrupt conduct that previously restricted its investigations.

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