Victoria's Public Transport Network Sees Record Passenger Numbers After Free Fares

The Department of Transport and Planning estimated that passenger numbers on trains, trams, and buses in Victoria last month were in line with April 2018 and 2019, with over 68 million public transport trips taken statewide between March 31 and May 11, an increase of 19 per cent compared with the same period in 2025. The surge in patronage is a remarkable turnaround after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent working from home policies left a large dent in public transport patronage.

Free fares and high petrol prices have sent passenger numbers on Victoria's public transport network roaring back to pre-COVID levels, with April the busiest month on the network in more than six years.

The surge in patronage is a remarkable turnaround after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent working from home policies left a large dent in public transport patronage. In 2025, there were 490 million trips recorded across the network, which was 19 per cent below 2019 levels despite the state's population growing by 453,200 over that time.

The Allan government made myki fares free in April and May, and then half price until the end of the year, in a cost-of-living measure that will cost the state $433 million. Melbourne's metropolitan train and tram networks have been the hardest hit by the loss of commuters now working from home. Passengers numbers are down 24 per cent and 22 per cent respectively compared with pre-COVID levels.

However, V/Line trains have been busier since all fares were cut to the maximum metropolitan daily fare (currently $11.40) in 2023. The regional train service carried 25.7 million people in 2025, which was 4.1 million more than in 2019. Issues with overcrowding on long-distance trains have been addressed by cutting fares to the maximum daily fare.

Passenger data for April and May is slightly less reliable because the department is not recording myki touch-ons and is instead using passenger detectors on gate readers and vehicles, and manual head counts on V/Line. Monash University transport researcher Graham Currie said only a small proportion of the extra public transport passengers would be people replacing car trips.

The Greens have called on the state government to make public transport permanently free, which the Parliamentary Budget Office estimates would cost $1.5 billion over four years. Toll road owner Transurban said in April that traffic on Melbourne's CityLink was down 0.8 per cent in first three months of the year, after the start of the US-Israel war on Iran on February 28 and resulting spike in petrol prices





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Public Transport Passenger Numbers Free Fares High Petrol Prices Pre-COVID Levels COVID-19 Pandemic Working From Home Policies Allan Government Myki Fares Toll Road Owner Transurban Citylink Petrol Prices Free Travel Long-Distance Trains Overcrowding Free Travel For Anyone Under 18 Seniors Carers And Disability Support Pensions Greens Parliamentary Budget Office Cost-Of-Living Measure Remaining Free For Anyone Under 18 Remaining Eligible For Free Travel At Weekends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is it possible to explore Vietnam by public transport?Travelling through Vietnam on public transport is possible, but it requires diligent organisation.

Read more »

Is it possible to explore Vietnam by public transport?Travelling through Vietnam on public transport is possible, but it requires diligent organisation.

Read more »

Former Victoria’s Secret models among ‘thrilling’ talent strutting through Australian fashion weekL’Idee Woman founder says it was a ‘highly volatile week of logistics’ to get US model Taylor Hill to Australia

Read more »

Public hospital warning as older Australians hit with major rebate cutsOlder Australians have been let down by cuts to private health insurance rebates, an ageing Australians advocate says, as she warned the changes could heap more pressure onto public hospitals.

Read more »