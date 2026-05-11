Victoria's State Electricity Commission Introduces Robots-in-Schools Program to Enlist Kids into Renewable Energy Careers

The State Electricity Commission of Victoria (SEC) has launched a robots-in-schools program to encourage students' interest in potential careers in renewable energy. The program aims to help fill the projected 67,000 workforce in the sector by making the industry accessible and understandable to kids through Ozobots, small robots used in interactive workshops. The aim is to create interest early in the hope of filling roles and addressing the growing trade shortages that are expected with the transition to net zero.

Victoria's State Electricity Commission is trying to encourage interest in renewable energy careers through a robots-in-schools program. The program aims to entice kids into potential careers in the industry by showing them the potential roles in a projected 67,000 workforce.

According to Jobs and Skills Australia, the transition to net zero will transform at least 38 occupations, particularly in electricity supply, engineering, and technical trades. To address short-term workforce shortages, programs like Ozobots are needed for long-term skills building and micro-credentialing existing energy sector workers to attract people with the right skills into the sector now





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Skills Education Renewable Energy Careers Robots-In-Schools Jobs And Skills Australia Net Zero Vocational Roles Short-Term Workforce Shortages Skills Needs Grattan Institute Energy And Climate Change Program Take Someone Who's Already Very Experienced Micro-Credentialing Ozobots Interactive Tools Solar And Wind Projects Latrobe Valley's Coal-Fired Power Stations Transition To Net Zero Climate Activities Teamwork Environment Students' Creativity Teacher Games Science Teacher Energy Sector Workers Energy Industry Ozobot Workshop

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