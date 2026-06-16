Victoria's work-from-home bill sparks fears of legal disputes

Premier Jacinta Allan introduces legislation granting workers the right to request two work-from-home days per week, but business groups warn of lengthy tribunal battles and a lawyers picnic.

Business leaders have raised concerns over Victoria 's proposed work-from-home legislation, warning that it could trigger a surge in legal disputes between employees and employers. The legislation, introduced by Premier Jacinta Allan, seeks to grant workers the right to request two days of remote work per week where feasible.

Allan framed the move as a win for working families, highlighting potential savings of up to $5000 annually in commuting costs and time. However, critics argue that the law is vague and likely to lead to protracted litigation, undermining business productivity and competitiveness. Under the proposed changes, employees who are denied work-from-home arrangements can lodge complaints with the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission for conciliation.

If unresolved, disputes may escalate to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), a process that could take over a year. The commission already struggles with its caseload, resolving only 42% of complaints within six months last fiscal year, far below its 85% target.

Meanwhile, VCAT's average resolution time for similar cases is eight months. Employment law experts predict a flood of claims, particularly in industries where physical presence is deemed essential. Chris Gardner, a partner at Seyfarth Shaw, noted that proving the necessity of in-person work beyond anecdotal evidence will be challenging for employers. He warned that businesses may face an uphill battle justifying their decisions when the default assumption becomes two days of remote work.

While workers currently have the right to request flexible arrangements under federal law, Victoria's legislation would effectively codify two days of remote work as the baseline expectation. Jessica Dawson-Field, special counsel at Maurice Blackburn, said this shift reduces the burden on employees to prove their case, as the law presumes eligibility.

However, the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's chief executive, Sally Curtain, described the bill as a lawyers picnic that will encourage disputes and drive businesses away from the state. The opposition has yet to take a definitive stance, with leader Jess Wilson stating they will review the legislation carefully. The full bill is expected to be released on Wednesday, and its journey through parliament will be closely watched by employers and workers alike.

As Victoria already leads the nation in work-from-home rates, the debate centers on whether legal mandates are necessary or if they will stifle the flexibility that has already been embraced by many organizations





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