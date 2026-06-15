Victoria Secures Australian Open Golf for 2027, 2029, and 2030 in Multi-Year Deal

Victoria has locked in hosting rights for the Australian Open golf tournament in 2027, 2029, and 2030, with the 2027 event set for Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club. The 2028 tournament will be played in Adelaide, while South Australia will host three times through 2034. The deal follows a new co-sanctioning agreement with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, boosting prize money and attracting top players like Rory McIlroy.

Victoria has secured the Australian Open golf tournament for 2027, and will also host the event in 2029 and 2030 following a new agreement with Golf Australia .

The deal ensures the state remains a key destination for major golf events, locking out New South Wales for the foreseeable future. The 2027 edition will be held at Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club on the Mornington Peninsula. The venues for the 2029 and 2030 tournaments have not yet been announced, but the commitment underscores Victoria's strong position in the national golf calendar.

In between, the tournament will travel to Adelaide in 2028, staged at the newly developed North Adelaide Golf Club, before returning to Victoria. South Australia will host the Australian Open three times between 2028 and 2034, reflecting a rotating hosting model across states. Even during the 2028 event in Adelaide, Victoria will stay in the spotlight as the President's Cup is scheduled that same year at Kingston Heath Golf Club-a course currently hosting this season's Australian Open.

This concentration of elite golf in the state reinforces its reputation as a premier golfing hub. Rory McIlroy will return as a headline act for the upcoming Australian Open after a record-breaking and highly successful edition last year at Royal Melbourne. His participation continues to draw international attention and fan interest. Further boosting the tournament's profile, Golf Australia announced recently a three-year agreement with the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour to co-sanction the Australian Open.

This alignment is expected to significantly increase prize money and attract more of the world's top-ranked players, particularly for the 2028 event. Australian stars such as Cam Smith and Min Woo Lee are also anticipated to compete, along with other high-ranked international players like American Max Homa. The co-sanctioning deal marks a strategic move to embed the Australian Open within the global professional golf circuit, offering players valuable ranking points and solidifying the event's stature.

Beyond the player field, the hosting arrangements reveal a broader national strategy to distribute marquee golf events across different regions. While Victoria dominates the near-term schedule, South Australia's three hosting slots within seven years indicate a deliberate effort to grow the game in additional markets. The development of the North Adelaide Golf Club as a 2028 venue highlights infrastructure investment tied to these events.

Meanwhile, the overlap of the President's Cup in Victoria during 2028 ensures the state retains year-round prominence in elite golf. These decisions reflect careful planning between Golf Australia and state partners to maximise exposure, economic impact, and long-term legacy for the sport across the country. The combination of rotating venues, enhanced sanctioning, and star power aims to elevate the Australian Open to a must-play event on the global calendar, benefiting fans, players, and host communities alike





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Australian Open Golf Victoria Hosting Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Australia Co-Sanctioned Rory Mcilroy South Australia President's Cup Kingston Heath Cam Smith Min Woo Lee DP World Tour PGA Tour Mornington Peninsula Adelaide Golf

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Victoria Secures Australian Open Golf Tournaments for 2027, 2029, and 2030, While South Australia to Host in 2028Victoria will host the Australian Open in 2027 at Peninsula-Kingswood Golf Club and again in 2029 and 2030, with venues for the latter years still to be determined. The tournament will move to Adelaide's new North Adelaide Golf Club in 2028 as part of a schedule that sees South Australia host three times between 2028 and 2034. Victoria remains a focus in 2028 with the President's Cup at Kingston Heath. Co-sanctioning with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour for three years starting in 2028 is expected to boost prize money and attract top players, including Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, and possibly Max Homa.

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Victoria Secures Australian Open Golf Tournaments for 2027, 2029, and 2030Victoria will host the Australian Open in 2027 and again in 2029 and 2030 after reaching an agreement with Golf Australia, while South Australia will host the tournament in 2028 and other years. The 2027 event is set for Peninsula-Kingswood golf club. The 2028 tournament moves to Adelaide's new North Adelaide Golf Club, and Victoria also prepares for the President's Cup at Kingston Heath in 2028. Co-sanctioning with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour from 2028 is expected to boost prize money and attract top players including Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, and Max Homa.

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