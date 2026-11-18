Victoria's economy grew 1.7 per cent in 2025-26, the slowest of any state or territory, according to ABS data released Wednesday. Premier Ben Carroll faced questions about the figures while campaigning at a pre-poll booth.

Victoria has recorded the weakest economic growth of any state or territory, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data released on Wednesday. The state's economy grew by 1.7 per cent through 2025-26, trailing every other jurisdiction.

The Northern Territory posted the strongest growth at 3.2 per cent, followed by Queensland at 3.1 per cent. New South Wales, the nation's largest state economy, grew by 2.1 per cent. On a per-capita basis, Victoria recorded zero growth, dragging down the national economic chain. The NT and Tasmania were the best performers at 1.6 per cent each, while NSW recorded 0.9 per cent.

Also read Live: Victorian Premier Ben Carroll grilled over Labor's poor polling results

Victorian Wages Lag Behind Inflation

The figures also showed wages grew by 3.3 per cent in Victoria in the 12 months to September. Only the ACT registered slower wage growth. After inflation, Victorian wages fell by 0.2 per cent through the year. Premier Ben Carroll attended a pre-polling booth in his electorate on Wednesday morning, where he struggled to talk around a previous Labor voter upset at the business conditions facing him and the state.

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Well, I had the opportunity to talk to him, Carroll told reporters about the interaction. He has been a previous Labor voter, and I wanted to make it very clear he was fairly supportive of me in the new direction. That was why I said I am going to cut land tax, I am a pro-business premier, and they are the conversations that we get to have every day with voters just like him, he said.

But pressed on whether he had changed the voter's mind, Carroll admitted failure. I don't think I convinced him at the end, he said. He was very respectful, and it was a good conversation. He knew who I was, knew my background, but that's democracy.

Opposition Blames Labor Tax Policies

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said the state economy was struggling because of the government's tax policies. It is harder for businesses to do business in this state. I hear it from small business owners right across Victoria, she said. I travel to all parts of the state, and I have heard directly from them that it is getting harder and harder to keep their doors open under this Labor government, Wilson said.

Victoria's performance last financial year was held back by a sharp fall in mining activity amid a drop in oil and gas production. The strongest part of the economy was financial and insurance services, while there was also a lift in healthcare and social assistance demand. An increase in school and university construction also bolstered the economy. The 1.7 per cent rise last year followed growth of 1.6 per cent in 2024-25 and 1.5 per cent the previous year.

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Victoria Leads Decade Long Growth

Over the past decade, Victoria's performance has been one of the strongest in the Commonwealth. Since 2015-16, the economy has grown by almost 27 per cent, eclipsing NSW at 21.7 per cent, Western Australia at 19.4 per cent, South Australia at 25.2 per cent and the NT at 14.8 per cent. The fastest growing part of the country over the past decade has been the ACT, where the economy has expanded by more than 40 per cent.

On a per-capita basis, Victoria's growth of 8.4 per cent has also outperformed jurisdictions including NSW at 8.1 per cent, Queensland at 7.1 per cent and the NT at 4.8 per cent. The weakest has been Western Australia, where on a per-capita basis, state economic output has fallen by 1.1 per cent.