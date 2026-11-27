Compare key policies from Labor, the Coalition, the Greens, and One Nation ahead of the 2026 Victorian state election. Detailed breakdown of health, housing, and economic promises.

Voters in Victoria are facing a complex choice ahead of the 2026 Victorian state election as major political parties unveil distinct policy platforms addressing cost of living, healthcare, and infrastructure. Key party leaders including Labor's Ben Carroll, the Liberals' Jess Wilson, the Greens' Ellen Sandell, and One Nation's Warren Pickering have outlined competing visions for the state's future.

Healthcare and Elective Surgery Initiatives

Labor plans to invest $1.17 billion to deliver 100,000 extra elective surgeries in the public system over four years, a move the party claims will slash the waitlist in half. This commitment is supported by an additional $195 million allocation for 500,000 additional specialist appointments. To further bolster public capacity, Labor has pledged to hire 1,500 new health workers, including 750 nurses, and expand emergency departments across 12 hospitals at a total cost of $1.5 billion.

Also read Victoria's 2026 State Election: Guide to Voting and National Implications

The Liberal and National Coalition offers a different approach by committing $1.27 billion to partner with private hospitals to perform 100,000 elective surgeries for public patients. The Coalition asserts this strategy will come at no direct cost to patients. Additionally, the Coalition aims to build or upgrade eight hospitals at a cost of just under $2 billion, which includes the construction of a new West Gippsland hospital.

The Greens have pledged to match Labor's promise of opening 20 publicly owned dental clinics, a move estimated to cost $460 million and provide free check-ups and treatments. They also guarantee 24/7 emergency departments in regional areas to ensure equitable access to critical care services across the state.

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Housing Supply and Development Strategies

Housing affordability remains a central theme, with the Coalition promising to build 25,600 homes for first home buyers across 20 suburbs in partnership with the federal government. These homes will be sold at market rate, with Labor estimating the state cost at $499 million and expecting the first completions by 2027. This strategy contrasts with the Greens' preference for higher-density apartments near 60 train stations and tram stops.

The Greens propose expanding the capital city zone to allow more high-rise development in areas such as Collingwood, Fitzroy, Fishermans Bend, North Melbourne, Parkville, and parts of Southbank. They aim to increase housing supply by selling $1.3 billion in government-owned land to developers, including $94 million for air rights between Richmond station and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Both Labor and the Coalition have committed to building or upgrading public dental infrastructure, with Labor specifically targeting 20 new clinics. The Greens also propose reviewing building regulations so unsubdivided homes with extra kitchens remain classified as single houses to encourage multigenerational living. Furthermore, all parties are engaging with proposals to cap rent increases and legislate the definition of affordable housing as 30% of a tenant's income.

Economic Policy and Land Tax Reforms

Labor plans to increase the threshold for land tax to a site value of $300,000 by 2034, reversing a previous government decision. This change is projected to cost $230.1 million in the first four years. The Coalition proposes a similar adjustment, aiming to increase the land tax threshold to $300,000 within five years, with an estimated cost of $401.5 million over the same period.

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In terms of payroll tax, Labor intends to increase the threshold to $1.12 million by 2028-29 and reduce the metropolitan payroll tax to 4.8% by 2030-31. This initiative carries a price tag of $666.7 million. The Greens aim to raise $350 million over four years to open 10 publicly owned supermarkets by taxing gambling companies and big banks, presenting this as an alternative funding model for essential services.

Asset Recycling and Infrastructure Ownership Debates

A significant point of contention involves the handling of state-owned assets. Parliamentary Budget Office costings revealed that if elected, the Coalition will pursue a $13.6 billion asset recycling program. This plan includes privatizing two sewage plants, selling off state-owned land, renewable energy assets, and the air rights between Richmond train station and the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

One Nation's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, strongly opposes these plans, arguing that essential public infrastructure must remain in public hands. Pickering criticized Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's proposal to lease out Melbourne's sewage treatment plants, stating that a 90-year lease amounts to privatization in all but name. He emphasized that infrastructure paid for by generations of Victorians should not be leased for nearly a century.

While the Greens and One Nation have highlighted the risks of private involvement in essential services, the Coalition maintains that asset recycling is necessary to fund infrastructure projects. The Labor Party, utilizing the Department of Treasury and Finance for cost assessments, continues to focus on expanding public hospital capacity and reducing public waiting lists as its primary economic and health strategies.