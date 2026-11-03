Victoria State Election Pledges: Labor, Coalition, Greens and One Nation Crime and Health Promises

Comprehensive breakdown of election pledges from Victoria's major parties ahead of the November 28 vote, covering crime, policing, dental care, and mental health funding.

As the Victorian state election approaches on November 28, political parties are intensifying their campaign efforts with detailed policy announcements targeting voter concerns. The Carroll government has unveiled significant commitments through its state budget, focusing heavily on public safety infrastructure and healthcare expansion. These pledges aim to address rising crime rates and improve access to essential medical services across metropolitan and regional areas.

Labor Crime Prevention and Policing Investments

The Labor government plans to increase jail sentences for serious sexual offenses, introducing a maximum life sentence for rape and a standard thirty-year term for the murder of a partner. To combat organized crime, the administration will establish a permanent unit funded by $170 million in new spending. This initiative is supported by an additional $66.5 million dedicated to modernizing police technology, including specialized tools designed to counter cybercrime threats.

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Community safety remains a priority for Labor, which has allocated $10 million to the Local Community Safety Infrastructure Fund. This money allows local councils to purchase closed-circuit television cameras and upgrade street lighting systems. A separate $10 million Hospitality Security Fund enables eligible venues to enhance their physical security measures, aiming to reduce incidents in entertainment districts.

Coalition Law and Order Strategy

The Liberal-National opposition has promised a substantial expansion of Victoria Police resources, pledging to reopen more than forty police stations statewide. This strategy includes recruiting an additional three thousand officers to staff these facilities and support community patrols. The hiring drive extends to Protective Services Officers, with commitments to recruit two hundred officers for train station patrols and another two hundred for high-risk shopping centers.

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Under a Coalition government, the bail system would undergo reform featuring a one-strike rule intended to restrict release for repeat offenders. The party also proposes expanding adult sentencing provisions to cover twenty serious offenses committed by youths, such as arson, home invasions, and carjacking. To address youth crime, the Coalition pledges $100 million for early intervention and rehabilitation programs modeled after initiatives in New York City.

Greens Criminal Justice and Health Reform

The Greens are campaigning to repeal recent government changes that strengthened bail laws passed in 2025. Their platform includes raising the age of criminal responsibility to fourteen years old and eliminating life sentences for children. The party also seeks to ban the use of sniffer dogs for drug detection and decriminalize personal possession of small quantities of drugs.

In the health sector, the Greens have pledged $3 billion to open twenty publicly owned dental clinics, making dental care free for all Victorians. They intend to use parliamentary influence to secure $15 million for greater abortion service access and $10 million for homebirth programs. The party also advocates for free comprehensive abortion and contraceptive care for every resident in the state.

One Nation Policing and Legal Changes

One Nation proposes boosting police numbers by offering sign-on bonuses to armed forces members, veterans, and officers from other English-speaking countries. Their policy includes accommodation allowances and on-call mental health support for police personnel. Legally, they want to return the age of criminal responsibility to ten years old, charging children involved in serious violent offenses as adults.

The party also suggests holding parents financially responsible for fines or damage caused by their children. One Nation plans to establish a twenty-four-hour bail court and create a presumption against bail for repeat offenders. Additionally, they promise to introduce UK-style self-defense laws in homes and trial legalizations for OC spray.

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Labor Health Care Expansion Plans

Free dental care serves as the core of Labor's health campaign, with $230 million invested in ten new public dental clinics. Seven of these facilities will be located in Melbourne, while three serve regional Victoria. The Thomas Embling forensic mental health hospital receives a $125 million funding boost to improve patient outcomes and security.

Hospitals in Melbourne's west will receive $240.5 million to expand maternity delivery services, adding thirty-two new post-natal beds. The government also pledges $53.6 million to the Victorian Patient Transport Assistance Scheme, providing critical funding for regional and rural residents traveling for medical treatment.

Opposition and Minor Party Health Policies

The Coalition promises to deliver an extra twenty-five thousand medical procedures annually, starting with $5 million for planning. They have matched Labor's commitment to make abortion care free if elected. Furthermore, the party mandates that five percent of the current health budget go toward prevention and health promotions, with another three percent directed to community health services.

To support judicial efficiency, Labor has increased the number of active magistrates to one hundred seventy and doubled judicial registrars from eighteen to thirty-six. Additional funding is provided for the Office of Public Prosecutions to handle the anticipated caseload increases resulting from these legislative and sentencing reforms.